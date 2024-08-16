Elodie as ridiculous as Vannacci on Egonu





Maurizio Gasparri, Roberto Vannacci, Paola Egonu. They are the protagonists of the umpteenth useless August controversies that, honestly, we did not miss.

“I attribute the attack on the mural to those demonstrations of those who have black actresses play the role of Juliet or the Queen of England or those who would like to modify the fairy tales and stories of our tradition based on absurd theories that all lead back to the ideology of the cancellation of culture”, was the comment of MEP Vannacci after the mural painted in homage to Paola Egonu had been defaced and the skin color of the Olympic volleyball player had turned pink.

A comment that Maurizio Gasparri didn’t like, who commented: “In the case of Vannacci, who got votes by saying things shared in all the bars and on all the buses, it’s easy to spread a bit of demagogy, and perhaps we’ve all fallen into this sin. After that, someone who pretends to lose his balance in the subway to touch someone and see what their skin is like, seems to me like someone who has some problems. Someone who says these things should be sent home”.

A concept that the leader of the blue senators had already expressed at the end of the Olympics: “It takes Vannacci’s undeniable talent to criticize Paola Egonu on the day of the Olympic triumph of our volleyball athletes. The former, fortunately, general, acts like De Gobineau ‘de noantri’ (if he doesn’t know, he can consult Wikipedia, a source of learning within his reach) speaking of ‘somatic traits'”. A true clash between titans, given that Gasparri himself was mocked also for his statements that for the comedians who imitated him were not, let’s say, always acceptable. This time, obviously, we can only agree with him. Perhaps, the words used are a bit too sharp and not desirable between exponents of the same majority, but they are necessary. Paola Egonu is not a politician or an activist and yet she was taken almost as an emblem of all evil by Vannacci. Doesn’t Egonu reflect the somatic traits of Italianness? A question that only Lillo and Greg could answer by asking the great chief #Estiqaatsi.

Volleyball player Myriam Sylla did well to gloss over when asked for a comment on Vannacci’s words. Sports, but also music, should be distinct and distant from politics and vice versa. That Elodie justifies her nakedness as a form of rebellion against the cruel Meloni government is as ridiculous as Vannacci’s statements on Egonu. It would be truly praiseworthy if everyone thought about doing their part well. Those who make music and entertainment should pose for the calendars, those who return triumphant from the Olympics should think about how to win again and those who make politics should honor their position by addressing the problems that afflict Italy rather than bore us with senseless polemics.