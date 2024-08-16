Emily in Paris 4: Back to Paris, Between Love, Lightness and Glamour





As a lovely August holiday gift, the eagerly awaited new season of Emily in Paris arrives on Netflix on August 15. The new adventures of the enterprising American girl in Paris will be released in two parts: for now, the platform’s audience will be able to enjoy the first five episodes, while to discover the sequel to Emily in Paris 4, they will have to wait until September 12. This new season of the series with a higher level of irony and romance will also focus on the adventures of Emily Copper (Lily Collins), a young American digital marketing expert who has now found a new, brilliant and eventful life in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, between work in the field of her dreams and complex sentimental affairs.

What time does Emily in Paris 4 come out on Netflix

Emily in Paris 4, the plot

At the end of the third season we left Emily as the protagonist, surprisingly and against her will, of Gabriel and Camille’s failed wedding. The bride-to-be had in fact abandoned the charming chef in front of the altar, revealing to everyone present her belief that her fiancé had always been in love with his American friend. But, as the audience will discover right away, another (very heavy) secret will be revealed after the twist of Camille and Gabriel’s cancelled wedding. In short, a real tsunami whose effects we find explained at the beginning of the season. As always, we will avoid giving you too many spoilers so as not to take away the pleasure of discovering the best twists of these first five episodes of the fourth season of Emily in Paris, but what we can say is that Emily finds herself, as always, having to make important decisions for her life, starting with the sentimental one where she starts again from the rubble of the earthquake triggered by Camille, but also from a mysterious disappearance that alarms the protagonist and Gabriel, with whom things are all to be redefined.

But there’s also Alfie’s anger to deal with and a viral video that’s getting the girl into trouble. Also central to these five episodes is the narrative line that features Silvye, a line in whose development Mindy will play a crucial role, who will also have her own problems in the sentimental field in this fourth season that doesn’t skimp on twists and turns.

Emily in Paris 4: The Complete Cast

How Emily Ended in Paris 3: The (Shocking) Ending Explained

Emily in Paris 4, a TV series that doesn’t betray itself and relaunches

Lively, ironic, colorful and romantic, Emily in Paris returns to Netflix, giving the public a bit of sparkle in this hot summer. The long-awaited fourth season of the adventures of an American in Paris will not disappoint the many who have followed her in the previous stories, because the elements that have proven to be winning in this brilliant and sugary series are not lacking even in the first episodes of this fourth chapter. The glossy and colorful packaging, and the watchword “lightness” remain unshakeable pillars of this great success of the streaming platform, but it must be said that the public will find themselves, right from the start, faced with a new level of complexity of the proposed stories. Moreover, the explosive finale of the third season already represents a premise and a promise of substantial future developments that in fact arrive on time.

A greater complexity that concerns first of all the intricate Emily (Alfie)- Gabriel – Camille (Sofia) story, but also another scabrous story that highlights a bad story and the courage to say enough, and in this case the protagonists who will find themselves having to make important choices are Mindy (Ashley Park) and above all Silvye, a character, the one played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who from season to season becomes more and more characterized and acquires, indeed, deservedly conquers, more space and centrality.

In short, all things considered, if you loved the first seasons of Emily in Paris, this fourth part will captivate you from the first episode, between dreams that finally seem to come true and a cruel fate that always intervenes to complicate the situation. But Emily in Paris 4, precisely because of some new narrative elements and a greater depth of writing, also seems to be the right season to approach the adventures of the exuberant Emily if you are among the few who still don’t know her and want to dive into a colorful, bright world that can make you dream and have fun.

Rating: 6.5