End of support for Windows 10 in 2025: when will it happen, what will happen and what to do if you use it

Windows 10after about ten years of honorable service, is approaching its end of the line: From October 14, 2025 Microsoft will discontinue support for this operating system. But what does it mean exactly? If you’re still using Windows 10, it’s important to know that your PC will continue to work, but you will no longer receive security updates, new features, or technical support. This will make it more vulnerable to cyber attacks, putting user data and system stability at risk. Additionally, some applications, such as Microsoft 365 and older versions of Office, will no longer be supported. To ensure adequate protection and an optimal user experience, Microsoft recommends upgrade to Windows 11but if your device doesn’t meet the requirements, this may mean having to purchase a new compatible PC.

When will Windows 10 support end and what will happen?

When it comes to “end of support” for an operating systemmeans the cessation of updates and technical support from the company that develops it, in this case, for Windows 10, Microsoft. Released in 2015, Windows 10 has benefited from regular updates for ten years, but starting from October 14, 2025, will no longer receive security patches, feature updates or official assistance. This means that any vulnerabilities discovered after this date will not be patched, increasing the risk of malware infections, cyber attacks and compatibility issues with new applications.

Even if your Windows 10 computer will continue to work after the end of support, that doesn’t mean it’s a safe or advisable choice to continue using this version of Microsoft’s operating system. In addition to the aforementioned security issues, many software companies will gradually stop ensuring the compatibility of their applications with Windows 10, making it difficult to use always up-to-date and secure programs.

Another aspect to consider concerns the users of Microsoft 365the productivity suite that includes applications like Word, Excel and PowerPoint. After October 14, 2025, Microsoft 365 apps will no longer be supported on Windows 10, as it will no longer meet the system requirements required by them. For the record, Office 2016 and Office 2019 will also lose support.

It is no coincidence that Microsoft explains on its support pages:

After October 14, 2025, Microsoft will no longer provide free software updates through Windows Update, technical support, or security fixes for Windows 10. Your PC will continue to work but it is advisable to upgrade to Windows 11.

What those who use Windows 10 should do: the options

If you are Windows 10 userschances are you’re wondering at this point what options you have available. The simplest solution, as already mentioned, is upgrade your operating system to Windows 11which will continue to receive support for many years. It must be said, however, that Windows 11 has more stringent hardware requirements than Windows 10: it requires, among other things, a processor with at least 1 GHz with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or SoC, at least 4 GB of RAM and a TPM 2.0 module (required for security reasons). If your PC does not meet these requirements, you may need to considerpurchasing a new device that supports Windows 11 natively.

For those who don’t want or can’t upgrade to Windows 11, there are other alternatives. One possibility is to switch to a different operating system, such as a Lightweight Linux distributionwhich can offer extended support and security at no additional cost. This choice, however, requires a significant adaptation period and may not be suitable for those who depend on specific software compatible only with Windows.