Enough about SUVs, let's go back to the kind car: I'll explain the manufacturers' trick

Culture

Enough about SUVs, let’s go back to the kind car: I’ll explain the manufacturers’ trick

Enough about SUVs, let’s go back to the kind car: I’ll explain the manufacturers’ trick

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Enough about SUVs, let’s go back to the kind car: I’ll explain the manufacturers’ trick
How the AC75 Luna Rossa Prada hull is made: the technical characteristics
Why are railway tracks (almost) always covered with stones?