Escapes, super-fucks and silences: the Democratic Party has the secretary it deserves





It’s a short step from the gay Pride float to the stage with J-Ax. Elly Schlein, perhaps thanks to the European election result, is experiencing a second youth. Sing, dance and cheer on Alan Friedman as he relaxes watching ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

“I’m actually an aspiring director, who will probably aspire my whole life. I think politics is really the only fixed-term contract there should be as long as we can be useful to the country. Then we’ll see, I’ll deal with it in due time”, said Schlein just a few days ago, guest on L’aria che tira su La 7. It is clear that Schlein, still under 40 for a few months, undoubtedly wants to deal with the country, but also and above all to escape in any way from the political struggle. This desire for lightheartedness and evasion, in fact, very often leads the secretary of the Democratic Party to avoid political conflict with both opponents and allies.

Schlein between super fucks and silences

In recent months, much has been written about the so-called “Schlein silences”. The ‘supercazzola’ on the Rome waste-to-energy plant recounted during a surreal press conference to say the least is a very emblematic episode of this communication strategy. Whether it is the environment, a rented womb or a war, silence always prevails. The more divisive the issue, the less the PD secretary intervenes. It was also seen recently when Giuseppe Conte, interviewed by Bruno Vespa, declared the end of the ‘wide field’. The secretary let her irritation filter through, but was careful not to immediately respond publicly. And the attitude of the Democratic Party within Parliament mirrors what the secretary imposes: flight.

Is there a need to elect the president of Rai? The Democratic Party does not enter the commission. Is there a Constitutional Court judge to vote for? The Democratic Party remains outside the Montecitorio chamber. And, going back in time, we could also include the one relating to the commission of inquiry into Covid which was struggling to get started because the opposition never wanted to indicate its members so much so that the presidents of the Chamber and Senate had to nominate them, Lorenzo Fontana and Ignazio La Russa.

Elly Schlein’s real problem

Schlein’s political career, it is worth remembering, began in 2013 after Romano Prodi was shot by 101 snipers who blocked his way to Colle. The very young Schlein therefore became the promoter of the Occupy Pd movement to contest the subsequent birth of the broad-based government led by Enrico Letta. Perhaps Schlein, mindful of that season, as also remembered by authoritative journalists not suspected of being close to ‘Melonian sovereignism’ like Mattia Feltri, prefers to oblige the Dem parliamentarians selected by the former secretary Letta rather than suffer the shame of having at home typical of the ‘Frank Marksmen’.

It is very probable, in fact, that if the Democratic Party had entered the Chamber, the jurist Marini would have been elected thanks also to some piddino who would have presumably voted for him in the secrecy of the ballot box. What better way to hide internal divisions than to avoid them by nipping them in the bud? And, in the meantime, from flight to flight, from more or less latent disagreement to disagreement, the Democratic Party continues to lose decimals every week and the victory in Liguria has turned into a marvelous mirage. Better dance about it.