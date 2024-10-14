The Shame Lists That Embarrass Elly Schlein

Culture

Escapes, super-fucks and silences: the Democratic Party has the secretary it deserves

Escapes, super-fucks and silences: the Democratic Party has the secretary it deserves

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Green Lantern: Who Are the Top Three Contenders to Play John Stewart in Lanterns?
Escapes, super-fucks and silences: the Democratic Party has the secretary it deserves
Attacks against Unifil: the EU rebukes Israel, but decides nothing