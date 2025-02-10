Etna eruption, the lava flow from the new mouth crater continues with a modest explosive activity

Credit: Davide Gentile, Ingv.



For two days a new erupting activity of theEtnawhich began on the afternoon of Saturday 8 February as evidenced by the surveillance cameras of the Engav (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology) of Catania who have immortalized with suggestive images the lava that flows between the snow at altitude. Specifically it was an eruption “subterinal“, That is, close to the top of the volcano, at an altitude of about 3000 meters on the sea level. It is a lava casting escape from a mouth between the base of the crater New mouth and that of South-east crater and directed towards Monte Forto Supino. In the two days preceding the new casting there was one weak explosive activity in the southeast crater. The INGV is continuing to monitor the new effusive activity.

As we know, Etna is a active volcano And events of this kind are far from anomalous: just think that only the February 6th ash emissions have occurred while the February 7th Small Strombolian explosions from the southeast crater. The resumption of the activity was also accompanied by a modest increase in theAverage width of volcanic tremor.

It is good to keep in mind that this type of eruption is not to be confused with paroxysms: in fact, these not only have one greater intensitybut usually they exhaust themselves in a short time, while subterinal activity can last from different days to several weeks.