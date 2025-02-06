Etna gives us a breathtaking view, the Stromboli 130 km away: the video

During the filming of ours documentary on volcanoes, Out of the end of March, we found ourselves in front of a fascinating show: from the top of Etna we managed to see Stromboli, located at Ben 130 km away in the Aeolian archipelago. These incredible images have been immortalized by one of the Sartorius present on the Etna – that is small conetti aligned along a single system of fractures.

There visibility of such a distant volcano is not a obvious event. This phenomenon was made possible by a combination of atmospheric factors particularly favorable, like clear air And little haze. In these conditions, a fundamental aspect of geography is added: the Etna, with its own 3.357 meters high, offers a privileged observation point, above the densest and wet -wet air layers than often they limit visibility to great distances.

Stromboli, one of the most iconic volcanoes in the Mediterranean is known for its almost continuous erupting activity and in fact, a cloud of smoke is clearly visible that comes out of its top. Seeing it from so far away, standing on the horizon like a dark shadow on the sea, was an exciting experience, which reminded us how the earth is a living and pulsating organism.

Our documentary will try to tell this invisible network, made of fire, rock and time, which binds the volcanic lands of our country.

But why are there so many volcanoes and earthquakes in Italy? To answer this question we made a video ad hoc On the subject: