Étoile 2 will not be there: first video cancels the TV series dancer by Amy Sherman Palladino

The curtain falls on Étoile, the TV series Prime Video created by Amy Sherman Palladino with her husband Daniel Palladino and set in the world of classical dance. Less than two months after the release of the 8 episodes of the first season, Deadline has arrived – as reported – Amazon’s decision not to produce Étoile 2.

Therefore there will not be a second season of Étoile, and this is a surprise because the initial agreement between the Prime and the Palladino spouses provided for the realization of at least two seasons. But despite the “Two Seasons Order”, the decision to cancel the series after only one season has arrived.

In addition, the series had obtained mostly positive reviews, including ours. In fact, we were convinced that Étoile had the characteristics – sharp humor, tight dialogues, bewildered characters – who had made two previous shows created by the Palladino very popular, or Gilmore Girls – a mother for friend and the fantastic Mrs. Maisel.

Instead, despite the multi -year agreement with first videos, a choral cast with old Palladino knowledge and the possibility of telling the dance seen from Paris and New York in the same series, Étoile has made the same end as Bunheads – at a dance step, another dancer series created by Amy Sherman Palladino (without husband) and canceled after a season.

The reasons for Étoile’s cancellation

As we wrote recently for the wheel of time, Étoile was also canceled after the evaluation of the top of the first videos on the ratio between the costs and results of the series.

Perhaps because of the not exactly popular issue – the ballet – Étoile has never peeked in the weekly ranking of the Nielsen institute on the 10 most original series seen in the United States.

On first videos, the series resisted the most place of the most viewed content for a week, before being dethroned by Reacher, who had also not produced new episodes for several weeks, and then completely disappeared from the top 10. To make a comparison, the wheel wheel remained in the ranking of the most viewed content of first for months, and this was not enough to avoid cancellation.

A real shame for a series that represented a declaration of love for dance and theater, a sector already hit hard by the pandemic. And now, the series inspired by that world also makes the curtain drop.