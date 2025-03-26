Étoile: plot, trailer and release date of the new Amy Sherman-Palladino series series

If you have seen and loved series as a mother for friend and the fantastic Mrs. Maisel, you probably already know their creators, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. And the Palladino spouses are those who gave birth to Étoile, the new comedy series set in the world of dance, coming to the first videos two years after the first ads. Here then Plot, cast, release date and official trailer in Italian of Étoile

What is étoile about

Set between New York and Paris, the new original series follows the dancers and the artistic staff of two world -renowned dance companies, which, to save their historical institutions, will try an ambitious move: exchange the most talented students.

The cast of Étoile

The cast of Étoile includes the winner of themly Award Luke Kirby (the fantastic Mrs. Maisel), Charlotte Gainsbourg (The Pale Blue Eye – The crimes of West Point, Antichrist, Nymphomaniac), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents), Gideon Glick (the fantastic Mrs. Maisel, Maestro), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Ivan du Pontavice (Rupture), Taïs Vinolo (The Show Must Go On), David Haig (four weddings and a funeral), Lamay Zhang, together with Simon Callow (Outlander) and Yanic Truesdale (a friend for friend) in recurring roles.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Étoile has as the Executive Producer Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino and Dhana Rivera Gilbert as the Executive Producer. Scott Ellis is co-Executive producer of the series.

When Étoile comes out

Étoile will be released with all eight episodes of the first season on Thursday 24 April, all over the world only on first videos.

The trailer for Étoile

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osz_to6v7v0