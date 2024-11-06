Europe congratulates Trump but is terrified of his return

After Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory in the US elections, from Ursula von der Leyen to Emmanuel Macron in Europe there was a unanimous chorus of congratulations and invitations for collaboration towards the republican. But the reality is that in the old continent everyone (or almost everyone) was rooting for Kamala Harris, aware of the fact that a return of the tycoon it could mean a cooling of transatlantic relations, a trade war and certainly the end, or at least the reduction, of Washington’s military support for Ukraine.

Sovereign Europe

Among the first to congratulate Trump was the president of the European Commission. “The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our peoples, uniting 800 million citizens. Let us therefore work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that continues to deliver results for them,” wrote von der Leyen on the French president.

But Macron then added that he had spoken with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, to ensure that France and Germany work “together for a stronger and more sovereign Europe in this new context”, a Europe that cooperates with the United States “defending our interests and values”. One of the consequences of Trump’s election is precisely that Europe will have to, now more than ever, strengthen its autonomy in the economic, military and geopolitical fields. And this could in fact be an opportunity, if it is exploited well.

Is NATO in danger?

But in fact at the moment among the European chancelleries there is strong concern among many leaders about the impact of Trump’s return to the White House on the entire world, given the turbulent transatlantic relations of the previous mandate, his strong criticism of NATO (some even fear that could force the US out of the Alliance), his unwillingness to continue military support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and his position on climate change. Many European officials had said before the elections that they feared his possible victory, and now that the least desired scenario has become reality they will have to take action.

The task of Mark Rutte, the former Dutch prime minister who recently became the new Secretary General of NATO, will certainly not be easy. “His leadership will once again be fundamental to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to promote peace through the strength of NATO,” Rutte wrote on . The personal relationships between the two are good, to the point that Rutte has in the past been nicknamed ‘Trump whisperer’, the whisperer in Trump’s ear, for his ability to have excellent relations even with the quarrelsome president.

Orban rejoices

The person who cheered the most in Europe was certainly the Hungarian Viktor Orban, who, together with several far-right leaders across Europe, was quick to congratulate Trump even before he himself declared victory. “The greatest comeback in the political history of the United States! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his huge victory. A necessary victory for the world!”, wrote the Hungarian leader on X.

Precisely tomorrow, in Budapest, leaders from all over Europe are expected for an extraordinary European Council, but also for the summit of the European Political Community, a sort of enlarged EU which also includes countries such as the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Turkey and the Balkan countries.

In welcoming his guests there is no doubt that the host will appear rather pompous, he who is considered Trump’s main ally (as well as admirer) in Europe. He who made the EU furious by personally going to Russia to talk to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine and who rushed to congratulate the pro-Russian Georgian Dream in Tbilisi after their victory in the disputed national elections. His line, like it or not, has proven to be successful, or at least far-sighted, at least as regards the world balance which will now surely change.