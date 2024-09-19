European Left Wants to Give Sakharov Prize to Palestinian Journalists

Palestinian journalists, who report on the terrible war in Gaza and the harsh reality of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, deserve international recognition for their courage. This is why the European Parliament’s Radical Left group has decided to choose them as its candidates for the Sakharov Prize.

The Left has chosen the names of Shireen Abu Akleh, Yasser Murtaja, Hamza Al-Dahdouh, Wael Al-Dahdouh, Plestia Alaqad and Roshdi Sarraj to represent the entire category of Palestinian journalists, with many of the reporters having been killed by Tel Aviv’s bombings, or even by its soldiers’ bullets, as happened to Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh. “In 2023, 70% of journalists killed in the world were Palestinians. By nominating Palestinian journalists for the Sakharov Prize, we want to honour those who, often at great personal risk, courageously engage in the search for truth to document the genocide in Gaza or the colonisation of settlements in the West Bank carried out by Israel,” said French MP Rima Hassan of La France Insoumise, who said the nomination was important in ensuring safe access to the region for reporters on the ground.

“More than 130 journalists and media workers have been killed in the offensive” by Israel in Gaza, the group explains on X, highlighting how oppressive the conflict has been for the profession, especially for those originally from the region. According to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), up to September 2024, at least 134 journalists and media workers have been killed during the offensive, with many more injured, missing or unjustly arrested in a war that has claimed over 42,000 lives. Other reporters have faced threats, cyber attacks and censorship, making this the worst conflict ever recorded for the journalistic corps. For The Left, it is crucial to recognize the courage shown by these workers who, risking their lives, defend and promote information and transparency, the beating heart of democratic principles.

First awarded in 1988 to Nelson Mandela and Anatoli Marchenko, the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is the European Union’s highest award to honour individuals and organisations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms. The prize is named after Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov and is endowed with 50,000 euros. The deadline for nominations to the European Parliament is 19 September 2024. The award will take place on 18 December during the plenary session in Strasbourg.