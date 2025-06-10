Even the famous should retire, Al Bano teaches





Al Bano, at 82, is still the Lion of Cellino San Marco. Too bad, however, that after 60 years of extraordinary career, the powerful and precise voice is not enough to cover the noise of the thud made to his last concert. In addition, the ‘savannah’ in which today moves and roars is full of decidedly more ferocious beasts, which hide well behind bushes he little known.

Thus, what for the singer is an innocual joke, genuinely made to a fan, for most of the people who attended the curtain, or who have seen him on social media, is an irremediable slide. And public opinion is a tagliola that leaves no escape. To end up in the middle are the words that Al Bano told a woman who was passed out during her concert in Carbonia, Sardinia. While the paramedics rescued it among the first rows of the audience, before taking it away, the Apulian singer accompanied everything with a sharp: “Deboraaaah awakened”. Out of place? Yes, but there is worse. When the lady left the parterre to reach a protected area, Al Bano piled: “Deborah, I would not like to add anything else, but a small slimming care would be fine. I am doing it. I love you”.

The Strike of Al Bano against the politically correct

Bodyshaming, sexism, free offenses, Al Bano is as if with a huge bowling ball he had hit everything that could be hit. A professional strike. “Irony is the salt of life”, he justified himself. And it is right, if it were not that today irony is often anachronistic, barely corrected by the politically correct, by the rights of the categories, by inclusion and any other concept you can think of a respectable post. Therefore if a woman in the sixties, according to Al Bano slightly overweight, is brought up in this way in front of thousands of people, media and social have their monster to demolish.

A generational question

That Al Bano has been indelicate, and even a little bad taste, he is out of doubt, but as an eighty -year -old uncle is who has been asking his family lunch for 10 years at the family lunch when he finally will make a child ignoring the delicacy that requires such a topic. But simply because delicacy has never breathed it. Inappropriate as the neighbor of ’48, who just cannot understand that the two 40 -year -olds who live in the apartment next to them are a couple and continues to call them “friends”, because for him the abbreviation “LGBTQ+” is that of a new union, with the symbol of the rainbow. Pretending this spasmodic attention towards what is said from another generation from another generation, and as it is said, it is unreasonable, at times almost at the limit of ridiculous.

Of course, if the eighty year old in question jumps from one TV lounge to another to have his say and performs in front of thousands of people every evening, the speech changes. But since the pension for many characters from the world of entertainment does not seem to be contemplated, we make the effort to contextualize. It is also sensitivity. Then, after all, the uncle who breaks the pa *** at Christmas we all have it.