Everything Asks for Salvation 2: Plot, Trailer, When It Comes Out

The Italian series Tutto Chiedi Salvation returns with a new chapter, based on the novel of the same name, winner of the 2020 Strega Prize by Daniele Mencarelli, who, with great delicacy, was able to tell the drama of the adolescent psychotic crisis. After the success of the first season, five new episodes of the show on mental health are coming with many new features, starting with a renewed cast with the presence of Drusilla Foer among the new entries, but not only. Let’s go into detail to find out everything we should expect from the second season of Tutto Chiedi Salvation.

The review of Everything asks for salvation

Everything Asks for Salvation 2: The Video Announcement of the Release Date

Everything Asks for Salvation 2: The Very First Images

Everything asks for salvation 2: the plot

Two years have passed since we left Daniele and the Ship of Fools.

Many things have changed: Daniele and Nina became the parents of little Maria and shortly after her birth they separated. We find them fighting for custody of the child with the support of their respective and very different families.

Daniele, after the intense experience he had during the TSO week, chose to become a nurse and, thanks to the intervention of Dr. Cimaroli, is about to enter as an intern in the hospital where he was admitted.

He has five weeks to prove to the judge that this can become a stable job, establishing himself as a reliable parent. In this new role, Daniele meets the new patients in the ward, who force him to reflect on his excessive empathy towards the pain of others and who risk derailing him again.

Who’s in the cast of Tutto Chiedi Salvation: new entries and old faces

The cast of Tutto Chiedi Salvation 2 is composed of: Federico Cesari (Daniele), Fotinì Peluso (Nina), Vincenzo Crea (Gianluca), Vincenzo Nemolato (Madonnina), Lorenzo Renzi (Giorgio), Alessandro Pacioni (Alessandro), Samuel Di Napoli (Rachid), Marco Todisco (Paolo), Vittorio Viviani (Armando), Ricky Memphis (Pino), Filippo Nigro (Dr. Mancino), Raffaella Lebboroni (Dr. Cimaroli), Bianca Nappi (Rossana), Flaure BB Kabore (Alessia), Lorenza Indovina (Anna), Arianna Mattioli (Antonella), Michele La Ginestra (Angelo), Giacomo Mattia (Giovanni), Valentina Romani (Angelica). With Andrea Pennacchi (Mario). And with Drusilla Foer (Matilde). With the participation of Carolina Crescentini (Giorgia).

When is Everything Asks for Salvation 2 coming out on Netflix?

Everything Calls for Salvation 2 is released on Netflix on September 26, 2024.

Everything Calls for Salvation 2: The Official Trailer