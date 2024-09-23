Everything Asks for Salvation 2: The Complete Cast, Actors and Characters

The second season of Tutto Chiedi Salvation is coming to Netflix, two years after the debut of the first chapter, with 5 new episodes that take us on a 5-week journey in which the protagonists will find themselves having to face new challenges, weave new relationships, come to terms with their past, live the present to the fullest and prepare for the future. Produced by Picomedia and directed by Francesco Bruni, Tutto Chiedi Salvation 2 debuts on Netflix on September 26 and in the meantime, here are the protagonists of this new chapter of the series and what the plot is.

Everything Asks for Salvation 2: The Full Cast

The second season of Tutto Chiedi Salvation sees great new entries in the cast such as Drusilla Foer (Matilde), Valentina Romani (Angelica), Vittorio Viviani (Armando), Samuel Di Napoli (Rachid) and Marco Todisco (Paolo).

The beloved cast of the first season also returns with Federico Cesari (Daniele), Fotinì Peluso (Nina), Andrea Pennacchi (Mario), Vincenzo Crea (Gianluca), Lorenzo Renzi (Giorgio), Vincenzo Nemolato (Madonnina) and Alessandro Pacioni (Alessandro), who in the first season shared the room in the psychiatry ward with Daniele. Ricky Memphis (Pino), Bianca Nappi (Rossana) and Flaure BB Kabore (Alessia) return in the roles of the ward’s nurses, while Filippo Nigro (Dr. Mancino) and Raffaella Lebboroni (Dr. Cimaroli) are the clinic’s doctors. Lorenza Indovina (Anna), Michele La Ginestra (Angelo), Arianna Mattioli (Antonella), Giacomo Mattia (Giovanni), Daniele’s mother, father, sister and brother. Carolina Crescentini (Giorgia) is Nina’s mother.

Everything Calls for Salvation 2: The Review

Everything asks for salvation 2: the plot

Two years have passed since we left Daniele and the ship of fools. Many things have changed: Daniele and Nina became the parents of little Maria and shortly after her birth they drifted apart. We find them fighting over custody of the child with the support of their respective and very different families. Daniele, after the intense experience he lived during the week of TSO, has chosen to become a nurse and, thanks to the intervention of Dr. Cimaroli, is about to enter as an intern in the hospital where he was admitted. He has five weeks to demonstrate to the judge that this can become a stable job, establishing himself as a reliable parent. In this new role, Daniele meets the new patients in the ward, who force him to reflect on his excessive empathy towards the pain of others and who risk derailing him again.