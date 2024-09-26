Everything Asks for Salvation 3 Will There Be? What We Know So Far

Tutto Chiedi Salvation, the Italian series freely inspired by the autobiographical novel by Daniele Mencarelli, is back on Netflix with its second season two years after the debut of the first chapter. Five new episodes that transport us to five new weeks in the life of Daniele who, after the TSO experience, is now ready to turn the page and return to the hospital as a nurse. But what do we know today about Tutto Chiedi Salvation 3? Will there be a third chapter of the series or not? Let’s find out together but, in the meantime, a small recap on the plot of the new episodes.

Everything asks for salvation 2: the plot

Two years have passed since we left Daniele and the ship of fools. Many things have changed: Daniele and Nina became the parents of little Maria and shortly after her birth they drifted apart. We find them fighting over custody of the child with the support of their respective and very different families. Daniele, after the intense experience he lived during the week of TSO, has chosen to become a nurse and, thanks to the intervention of Dr. Cimaroli, is about to enter as an intern in the hospital where he was admitted. He has five weeks to demonstrate to the judge that this can become a stable job, establishing himself as a reliable parent. In this new role, Daniele meets the new patients in the ward, who force him to reflect on his excessive empathy towards the pain of others and who risk derailing him again.

Everything Calls for Salvation 2: The Ending Explained

Everything asks for salvation 3 will there be?

If the second season of the series were to confirm itself as a success as its first chapter, Netflix’s renewal is almost certain. The season finale certainly leaves many avenues open and leaves several questions unanswered. Now all that remains is to wait the canonical 28 days from the debut of the series to see what the public’s response will be in terms of views.

Everything asks for salvation 2: the review

Everything Asks for Salvation 3: When is it coming out on Netflix?

If it were to be confirmed, Everything Asks Salvation 3 could be released on Netflix between 2026 and 2027.