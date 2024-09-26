After two years, one of the most beloved Italian series on the small screen is back: Tutto Chiedi Salvation. Two years have passed since we left Daniele, who is now ready to resume his inner journey, going from patient to nurse in the same department where, two years earlier, he was treated after a psychological crisis. Since September 26, the second season of Tutto Chiedi Salvation, produced by Picomedia and directed by Francesco Bruni, is available on Netflix with new episodes.

It consists of 5 episodes, one for each week in which the story unfolds. 5 weeks, therefore, in which Daniele (Federico Cesari) will have to prove that he has taken control of his life and that he can be a good father for little Maria, the child born from his relationship with Nina (Fotinì Peluso). 5 weeks during which the lives of the characters already known will intertwine with those of the new ones, between the psychiatric ward and the outside world.

But how does Tutto Chiedi Salvation 2 end? Here’s a little recap of the season finale.

Everything Calls for Salvation 2: The Ending Explained

(SPOILER ALERT!)

In the final episode of Tutto Chiedi Salvation 2 we see the outcome of the hearing for the custody of little Maria, the daughter of Daniele and Nina. If Nina and her mother thought they had victory in their pocket, they will have to think again because the judge has decided to postpone the decision and proceed with the appointment of a consultant who can verify the psychological solidity of both parents over time. For Daniele and his family it is a victory but Nina and her mother take what happened badly to the point that Nina, also disappointed by a failed audition and by having seen Daniele with his new girlfriend, Angelica, lets herself go to a wild night where she uses alcohol and drugs and ends up in the emergency room.

Meanwhile, in the ward, Matilde (played by Drusilla Foer) attempts to take her own life by cutting her wrists with a piece of broken mirror after having a seizure and, from what the series suggests, she seems to have succeeded.

The story resumes three years later and we see Daniele on a stage ready to present his book of poems published by the publishing house of his new girlfriend Angelica, Mario’s daughter. All his friends, the doctors at the hospital, his family and even Nina, in the front row, are present at the event, but she doesn’t seem to appreciate Daniele’s new girlfriend very much.

The series ends with the image of Matilde looking at Daniele and applauding his show. Everything suggests that she is dead and that this is just an apparition just like Mario’s during the entire season.

Everything asks for salvation 2: the review