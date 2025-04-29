Fabrizio Nardi: “Today there is too much individualism in relations. Comedy? With social media it has become fast-food”

We met him for his funny jokes, his sketches, the gags to Zelig in the duo Pedro and Paolo but also for his “bad” roles on the small and big screen. Comic is born but this is not only this. Fabrizio Nardi, in fact, knows how to range from comedy to the drama, he knows how to make people laugh but also reflect and is about to debut at the theater with his first one-man show, “I do it alone”, which will take him from 6 to 11 May to the Tirso de Molina Theater in Rome.

We saw it in Zelig, at the cinema, on television and on some of the most famous streaming platforms from Sky to Netflix. Fabrizio was, in fact, in the cast of highly successful titles such as Rosy Abate, Suburra, at home all well, Acab but now he is ready to return to the stage, face to face with his beloved audience.

You are at the theater with your first one-man show. From what need does this show come about?

“The need was to always have new stimuli, to try to create and perform in a different guise than that of comic, with which the audience knows more. It arises from the desire to try, risk, to question myself, change skin but also to test. In my work then, you must never lose the desire to try new things, new emotions”.

What should we expect?

“It is a comic show with social implications. It is not the classic cabaret or a stand-up comedy, it is just a story. I will be on stage that I will represent an ideite version of the devil who, tired of being accused of always being the origin of the evils of the world, will go on stage to say his truth of the facts.

It is a story that makes you laugh but also pushes to reflect on contemporary society and man’s mistakes “.

You are born as a comedian but when did you understand that your vocation was to make people laugh?

“I understood it late. I found myself doing this job first in the villages and then alone. But I liked it a lot and saw that on stage I was very similar to how I was in life.

It is a spirit that I have in fact always had and I understood over the years that being on stage makes me feel good, it makes me feel that orgasm of trying and fer trying emotions “.

Have your parents support you on this path?

“I must say that I have always had a plan B. I have always kept one foot on one side and one foot on the other. I worked as an advertising graphic designer and the evening, after the office, I did the shows. I did both and then when the evenings increased I left the work as a graphic and I tried to do the profession of profession.

My parents were not very happy at the beginning but then my success became a pride for them, before losing both ten years ago “.

For years you were part of the comic duo Pedro and Paolo then you decided to change and become a dramatic actor, why?

“I have always lived with the comedy and I continue to do it. At a certain point, however, I felt a different need. I also excited to do dramatic things and I decided to try. I always wanted to try different things in my career. I tried the direction, the script, the dramatic acting, the comic acting.

Today, then, you have to know how to do everything. You are an entrepreneur of yourself. Being the dramatic actor, and specifically the villain, is a pride for me. Today there is no comedian in Italy who also makes the bad guy on the movies “.

How has comedy changed over the years and has done so worse or for the better?

“Now there is a fast-food comedy with social media. Today you create a product, you publish it and in a week it is already lost and you have to create something new. The speed of performance has increased. We have a different story, we come from the sketch that has a construction, a start, a development and an end and where you can really tell something. And then there is a big difference between us of the old generation and the new social comedians: they are struggling to be on the stage. frame with the cell phone in half a bust, one account is to stay in front of people “.

Do many of your comic colleagues aspire to participate in programs like Lol? Would you go there?

“I really liked Lol the idea at the beginning. Now it has become artifact, built, a bit like everything”.

What are the best comic programs today?

“Gialappa’s makes a very strong program, then there is also Onlyfun but I must say that the great comic program that everyone is waiting is a little dead. And then now, the first one waking up is the comedian. The professionalism no longer exists”.

Is it difficult to build a stable private life for those who do your job?

“Today it is difficult to build a private life point, regardless of work. We are a generation that has gone from zero cell phones to the first cell phones to date with social media. It has become a continuous performing, a continuous showing. I think the cell phone is one of the great evils because it removes people, unlike the television that could bring you closer to you.

Then the two relationships became many individualists but I am still for sharing. Love is effort, commitment respect. Today love has also become fast-food. The generations of our children will suffer what we have created stupidly. ”

Is there a professional dream that you haven’t realized yet?

“Different. Making a protagonist movie. I would like to recite at Sistine, make a comedy that remains over time”.

What about a personal one?

“Recall a camper that I have had for many years and that then I had to resell so as not to die of hunger and travel the world”.

What do you like to do when you want to relax and you can undress the role of actor?

“I grew up in Rome, in the city, but when I was a child as soon as I finished the school from May onwards I went to a grandmother to the Castelli Romani and I spent the summers there. I did it for 17 years. And I love spending time in places like this. I love the country’s town very much where people still are worth something, where life is more slowed down, where there is silence. In the city you are now a solo”.

I like to live nature and be carried away by slowness. I also like to paint, bike, create. I always have to do. ”