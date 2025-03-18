Father’s Day, because it is celebrated on March 19: history and traditions

There Father’s Dayin Italy, the March 19thday named a St. Josephthe putative father of Jesus. The celebrations dedicated to his father date back to ancient times, even if it is only at the end of the fifteenth century that this anniversary is officially scheduled on this March day, at the gates of spring. In Anglo -Saxon countries, however, Father’s Day falls on the third Sunday of June.

Despite being a secular festival, its roots sink into the Religious cultural tradition of our country. So, those who thought for the first time to celebrate their father by connecting his figure to San Giuseppe and because in Italy he is celebrated by eating zeppole, pancakes And puff?

Origin of Father’s Day

Traces of the entity to celebrate San Giuseppe you have since ancient times: there are some inscriptions dedicated to the saint and its history as a “adopted” father since the fifth century in some Egyptian monasteries. In that area, in fact, there are news of celebrations dedicated to Giuseppe on the date of July 20date that still remains as the Father’s Day in the Coptic calendar. Then given around the year 800 a document that places the celebration of San Giuseppe as Ioseph Sponsus Mariae – Giuseppe Sposo di MariaThe March 19th.

In the 1479Pope Sixtus IV decides to connect the figure of St. Joseph to the official one of the “father”and inserts the holiday in the Roman calendar as an opportunity to celebrate the father as positive parental figure which embodies the supervisionthe protection and the trust. He then dates back to 1877 the formalization of the figure of St. Joseph as “Patron of the Famigri of the Family and the Universal Church“: His iconic figure lends himself to enhance and consolidate an idea of ​​homeland based on strength of the family and on the figure of the Father worker.

This date, until 1977, in Italy was festive in all respects, and then was revised by the Law 5 March 1977 n. 54 “Provisions on holidays“which he considers the day as a weekday. In the area of ​​the Italian Switzerland, Spain and PortugalInstead, it’s still a day of vacation.

In America, Canada and in Anglo -Saxon worldon the other hand, Father’s Day falls the Third Sunday of June: the choice of this date is due to Smart Dodd sound. Smart Dodd Mrs. lives in Spokane, in Washington’s state, and is very grateful to her father, a widowed war veteran who with love and devotion has bred her and her brothers alone. He then begins to spread the celebration – that coincides with the father’s birthdayin fact – in its own Protestant community, until the custom spreads, and in 1972 The US President Nixon It makes it in all respects a party.

Because in Italy zeppole and puffs are eaten to celebrate dad

The zeppole they are pancake pancakes with custard And black cherry jam And in Italy, in particular in Campania, they are preparing on March 19 to celebrate Father’s Day. This delicious custom has very ancient origins: it is said, in fact, that after having fled in Egypt With his wife Maria and the Child Jesus to escape the persecutions of King Herod, Joseph had to find a way to keep his family economically in foreign land. So what did he do? He cooked some sweets and began to sell them.

Zeppole of San Giuseppe.



On the basis of the same tradition, in different Italian regions Typical desserts are prepared to celebrate St. Joseph. In the area of ​​Rome and Lazio they taste greedy puffwhile in Tuscany and Umbria the rice pancakes cooked in milk and flavored with spices and liqueur. In Emilia-Romagna the raviolebiscuits stuffed with Bolognese mustard, while the trousers of San Giuseppe are prepared in Molise, a sweet type of the municipality of Riccia (CB). In Sicily, however, the protagonists are the Sfince of San Giuseppe, soft pancakes of fried pasta in the lard and then stuffed with sugary ricotta enriched with drops of dark chocolate and candied fruit.