Fear Street: Prom Queen: Plot and release date of the new Horror movie by Netflix

After the success of the previous three chapters, set in the turbulent 90s, ’70s and – even – in the seventeenth century, the horror saga of “Fear Street” returns in style with a new chapter all 80s. “Fear Street: Prom Queen” revolves around the sparkling atmosphere of Shadyside High’s end -of -year dance, but soon the dream of elegance and disco lights leaves room for a ruthless hunt for a serial killer. Directed by Matt Palmer and written together with Donald McLary, this high voltage adaptation resumes the novel “The Prom Queen” by RL Stine, bringing a story taken directly from one of the most famous books of the author on Netflix.

“Fear Street: Prom Queen”: the plot

We are in the spring of 1988. Between raids in the corridors covered with pop and vhs pop posters, pupils and pupils of Shadyside High are preparing for the most awaited night of the year: the year -end dance. A group of ambitious girls are fighting to win the crown of “Prom Queen”; But when a surprise name appears on the scoreboard and the girls begin to disappear one after the other, the party turns into a nightmare. The young high school detective – a fixed presence of the previous films – understands that the ancient curse of Shadyside, believed to be extinct since 1666, is still alive. Suspance and moments of pure fun of the eighties are a must, while the story reconstructs the darkest secrets kept among the desks, bringing back to the past of the past and new ghosts in the flesh and blood.

This is the first direct adaptation to the literary saga: unlike the previous films, this fourth episode is faithfully inspired by the novel “The Prom Queen” (1992) by RL Stine. For its part, the director Matt Palmer immerses the viewer in the analogical atmospheres of the decade thanks to sequences shot with the aesthetic of video cassette, accompanied by a soundtrack that ranges from synth to pop hits of those years.

“Fear Street: Prom Queen”: the cast

For this fourth chapter of the Horror saga “Fear Street” the director Matt Palmer directs:

India Fowler (Lori Granger)

Suzanna Son (Megan Rogers)

Fina Strazza (Tiffany Falconer)

David Iacono (Tyler Torres)

Ella Rubin (Melissa McKendrick)

Chris Klein (Dan Falconer)

Ariana Greenblatt (Christy Renault)

Lili Taylor (Dolores Brekenridge)

Katherine Waterston (Nancy Falconer)

Brennan Clost (Gerald)

“Fear Street: Prom Queen”: when it comes out on Netflix

The film “Fear Street: Prom Queen” will be released globally on Netflix on Friday 23 May 2025.

“Fear Street: Prom Queen”: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gybnjak5nsi