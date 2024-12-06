Fedez against everyone, Bruganelli's betrayal and other gossip to read over the weekend

Culture

Fedez against everyone, Bruganelli’s betrayal and other gossip to read over the weekend

Fedez against everyone, Bruganelli’s betrayal and other gossip to read over the weekend

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Fedez against everyone, Bruganelli’s betrayal and other gossip to read over the weekend
The Mercosur era begins: a new common market between Europe and South America
The first diamond nuclear battery developed: how it works and what it is used for