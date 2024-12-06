Fedez against everyone, Bruganelli’s betrayal and other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, one gossip after another, we have already arrived at the weekend of the Immaculate Conception. Don’t worry, this doesn’t mean that nothing juicy can happen yet, on the contrary. In this Christmas-flavored edition of our weekly column, we offer you a summary of some of the most substantial gossip that you can serve, between the first and second courses, in your holiday meals.

Sharpen your knives and polish your forks, because the dish we bring to your table is particularly rich. And so, following the advice of a well-known saying “I’ll stick to a rich dish”, immerse yourself, lovers of chatter, in the gossip that you won’t be able to help but comment on this weekend. Good, juicy, read.

Before delving into pure gossip, a thought for the Rodriguez family. Gustavo, the father of Belen, Cecilia and Jeremias, was seriously injured in an accident inside a warehouse. No information was disclosed about his health conditions, but Cecilia shared a photo with her father on Instagram with the words “go dad”.

Fedez against everyone, when dissing enters real life

Federico Lucia had a lot to say and, as if he were writing in his private diary, he posted insults, points of view and accusations against half of the Italian VIP world. He talked about Flavio Briatore, accusing him of expelling his intestinal gas while making Instagram stories, but also about Beppe Sala, Tony Effe, the press in general and, in particular, the presenter of Pomeriggio 5, Myrta Merlino. The journalist would be guilty of having given too much importance to Fedez, so much so that Federico has no doubt that he would also be able to talk about his shaved member. Well, Federico, at least now we know you don’t already do it, thanks. Could Chiara Ferragni and her partner Giovanni Tronchetti Provera have been missing? Obviously not. “Whoever loses a husband then finds a treasure/love rhymes with heritage”, very harsh words against his ex-wife. Who knows if they hide more jealousy towards Chiara or towards Tronchetti Provera’s heritage.

Peron instead of Madonia (who perhaps regretted it)

Samuel Peron returned to Dancing with the Stars to replace Angelo Madonia, who was sent away from the production due to “professional differences”, unfortunately his intervention was lightning fast. Peron, in fact, got hurt last Friday and in the end Federica Pellegrini danced with Pasquale La Rocca. To us of TodayPeron revealed juicy details. The call from Milly Carlucci, the host of the program, was “unexpected” for him; he even thought “it was a joke”. Samuel, however, did not hold back and accepted the challenge. He didn’t want to say much about Madonia, he limited himself to a peaceful “no comment”. But he said something about Selvaggia Lucarelli and above all about Guillermo Mariotto, who last Saturday tried a magic number, or rather disappeared from the jury. Selvaggia “sometimes gets too personal” he reveals, later adding that he “respects her a lot”. On Mariotto he is succinct: “At one in the morning do you have to run to the atelier to finish a dress? Let’s say I want to believe in Santa Claus!”. Meanwhile, Madonia professes to be calm, has no grudges and above all seems to have accepted Rai’s decision without too much controversy. In his future projects there could be Spain and the Spanish edition of Ballando, where he has already participated who knows… His shield, however, has felt the blow and in fact after days of ‘everything is going great’, Madonia has decided to write a letter that smells like an apology: “Thank you, Milly. You have been a guide, an inspiration and the beating heart of it all. And thanks to all your staff: behind every light, every note, every show, there is tireless work and your love for the show”, who perhaps – deep down – regretted having played the place for Sonia Bruganelli ?

Sonia-Paolo-Angelo: “How confusing it will be because I love you (still)”

In this chapter we talk about Sonia Bruganelli. The former Gf commentator, as well as casting curator of the programs of Paolo Bonolis, her ex-husband, made some shocking statements to Belve. Sitting on the stool in front of Francesca Fagnani, with impressive serenity and lucidity, Bruganelli revealed that she had betrayed Bonolis. She had told him at the moment of separation and so she felt comfortable being able to reveal it to the whole world. Who knows if he had asked the host for consent first.

Again on TV, she did not rule out a return of love with Paolo who in the meantime wants to continue to feel close: I have a clear confusion, I’m not running away and I want to see where it leads. Anything can happen in life, I don’t think about getting back with him. I need and want to know that I turn around and find it there.” At the same time we are experiencing the love story with Angelo Madonia: “This man approached me and took a series of insults and therefore I force myself to do what we didn’t do with Paolo: protect the relationship . I’m fine because I no longer depend on another person but on how I am.” There is a bit of confusion and who knows if this very confusion led Angelo and Sonia to their first relationship crisis.

Lulù Selassie on trial for stalking

Lulù Selassie became known to the general public in 2022, when she participated in Big Brother VIP. In the house, with her, there was also Manuel Bortuzzo who recently became Paralympic champion. The athlete, who was paralyzed at the age of 20 after a shooting on the night between 2 and 3 February 2019, had agreed to participate in the reality show also to get involved. He would never have imagined that there, in the most spied on house in Italy, he would meet his stalker, at least according to what the documents and the trial set for March 2025 say. The two, inside the house, begin to meet and Lulù, in particular, she falls in love with Manuel. After numerous back and forths, they finally break up. Once the reality show ended, there were sporadic encounters and only a few days ago the real situation that Bortuzzo was experiencing became public knowledge: stalking, threats, notes left in the hotels where he slept, even outside Italy. Lulu would also come to follow him to the hospital. Selassie professes his innocence; the judges will issue the verdict.

The gossippins

Lucia Sofia Ponti

Sophia Loren’s granddaughter, no, not Alessandra Mussolini, Lucia Sofia Ponti made her society debut in Paris. The newly eighteen year old was able to choose her dress from one of those from the extraordinary Armani Privè collection. She inherited her “grit” from her grandmother and the two are very similar. Acting isn’t for her at the moment, she prefers art.

Fear in Rai

Not exactly gossip, but certainly an event. Rai could lose Sanremo, but the decision of the Liguria Regional Administrative Court is making Viale Mazzini’s legs tremble. Pippo Baudo also expressed his opinion on the issue: “For Rai, no longer having the Sanremo Festival would be a huge, gigantic loss from all points of view”. And how can you blame him.

The hunchback shot

Heather Parisi has become a grandmother. His daughter, Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo, gave birth to her first child on November 30. A day of indescribable joy for the family of Ultimo, the new father, and for Jacqueline’s. The parents flew to New York, where the couple decided to give birth to little Enea. Everyone except Parisi. Nobody expected the former showgirl to take a flight towards the Big Apple, given the non-relationship that the two have, but Heather has not commented in any way on the happy news. On X, however, he shares his opinions on anti-vaxing, vaccines, Jo Biden. Who knows why Parisi closed herself in this total silence, could there be something behind it?