Fedez’s bodyguards, Pascale mum and other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear “gossips”. Actually no, it’s better to opt for “curious”, since it is well known that claiming to be interested in plots, gossip and rumors does not ennoble the soul (even if they are a bit of the spice of life)… So let’s rewind the tape.

Welcome curious readers. No, it is not an episode of the TV series Bridgerton (if you don’t know what it is, you can find everything here) but the first appointment of the weekly uisjournal.com column which allows those who are absolutely not interested in chatter regarding VIPs, the reading essential pills to complete conversations destined to remain secret. For those who eat “bread, gossip and jam” for breakfast it will be a pleasant summary but also an excellent supply of goodies to rattle off during the aperitif, dinner and snack. Also very useful for diverting an unpleasant topic during a primary school class reunion, because it is crystal clear: it is better to talk about other people’s problems than your own.

In this column, which starts today, we will not only refer to the alleged, or certain, betrayals of the guy with the jacket, but more generally to all the news that concerns the lives of well-known people, also dotted with beautiful, tragic, happy or unhappy. It was Bianca Balti herself who reminded us of this, the super top model and muse of Dolce and Gabbana, who decided about two weeks ago to share with the whole world her diagnosis of third stage ovarian cancer, for which she underwent surgery. The last update on her state of health dates back to Monday: determined and smiling, Bianca has returned to living her daily life without hiding the trips to hospital, the long scar that marks her belly and also the process of creating a wig tailor-made for her. It’s not easy to face a cancer diagnosis by thinking positively, but finding the beauty in the tragedy is the only real way to move forward. Even in the darkest moments.

Fedez and Chiara, dissented by justice

Speaking of difficult chapters it is impossible not to think of the Ferragnez, who are offering a lot of material to their haters these days. While Fedez has closed himself in a monastic silence, perhaps because he is learning to defend himself after his trusted and investigated bodyguards were arrested, Chiara has returned to her “Hey guys era”. After months, and numerous troubles, she published spoken stories on Instagram and was not even able to hide her emotion (despite the heavy makeup) for this enormous achievement. However, the elation did not last long: just 24 hours, to be precise. On Friday the Milan Prosecutor’s Office closed the investigation, in view of the request for trial, for the accusation of aggravated fraud. At the moment Chiara, thanks to the presumption of innocence, is considered not guilty and in fact, through her lawyers, she has explained that she will prove her innocence.

Meanwhile, the two await the official separation, which should arrive in a few weeks, although this is not the sentence they fear most. In the end, everything has already been said about their marriage (even that they had an open relationship, the fault of Taylor Mega and Tony Effe), let’s hope that no one else wants to start a diss track. Finding rhymes with Boem and Old Fashion is not easy.

Sangiuliano-Boccia-Corsini-Signorini: the triangle becomes a square

A month after the outbreak of the Sangiuliano-Boccia case, complete with the minister’s confession of betrayal on Tg1 and an apology to his wife, Federica Corsini, the triangle becomes a square. Alfonso Signorini, editorial director of, was also involved in the affair Who and host of the Gf. They were published on Thursday by Daily Fact the emails and Whatsapp messages that Sangiuliano, Boccia and Signorini exchanged. On August 4, the presenter had sent an email to the then minister to inform him of the acquisition by his magazine of a photo shoot portraying him with one of his “assistants”. The assistant was obviously Maria Rosaria Boccia. Sangiuliano, shortly after reading the email, informed Boccia who, getting straight to the point, asked him: “Does he want money from you?”. The “he” would be Signorini. “No,” the former minister reassured her, “luckily I did him a great favor.” And mystery descends on the favor: Sangiuliano, when asked about the matter, will reply that he doesn’t remember.

With the help of another magazine, Peoplewe also see Federica Corsini again who, after the scandal that rocked her marriage, decided to give it a rest. In the sense that she cut her hair and also changed color. Goodbye blonde, welcome brown. One blonde in this story is already enough…

Everyone against Andreas Muller, at the cemetery with his daughters

I recently saw a video of a pregnant woman walking around a cemetery in the United States with her husband, looking for inspiration for a name for their future baby. Apparently it’s not such an obsolete custom. However, in recent days in Italy the fact that Andreas Muller, the winning dancer of the 2017 edition of Amici, took his two daughters to the cemetery to “get to know” their uncle Salvatore, who died before their birth due to an illness, has caused a stir. In reality, the dancer was criticized for having photographed and published such a delicate moment on social media. “You are their guardian angel,” he wrote in the caption accompanying the carousel of photos. Each of us exorcises pain differently and perhaps Muller needed to share the photos of Ginevra and Penelope near their uncle’s grave.

Francesca Pascale mother and “always betrayed”

Francesca Pascale in recent weeks has been a bit like parsley in seafood dishes. Everywhere. After the end of the love story and civil union with the singer Paola Turci he is often on TV and gives many interviews. She talks about how Forza Italia should recover and above all makes it clear that, even if she doesn’t want to, she would be ready to get into politics for the good of the party. In this personal electoral campaign, Pascale is also throwing pebbles that transform the rippled water into a tsunami in the gossip pond. For example, she recently revealed that she was “always being cheated on.” A significant detail if added to his unwillingness to talk about Turci’s mistakes, but only his own (among which betrayal does not appear, obviously). Furthermore, Francesca would be ready to become a mother. Even on its own, it no longer excludes “anything”.

The gossippins

Coma Things newlyweds, what?

Coma Cose, the duo who became very famous thanks to Sanremo 2021 and their “Fiamme nei occhi”, got married. The two opted for the civil ceremony in the Hall of Mirrors of Palazzo Reale in Milan and for a “101 Dalmatians” look. Francesca, in particular, showed off a furry shawl that would make Cruella Demon envious, even if the evil lady with the two-tone synthetic hair would never have worn it. Congratulations to the newlyweds.

Eminem grandparap

Eminem will become a grandfather. His daughter, Hailie Jade, is pregnant with her first child and will make the rap legend a grandfather at just 51 years old.

The hunchback shot

How can we not talk about Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker. The two sweet grandparents are both single now. She is looking for a man with whom to share her free time, someone who is a bit like her son-in-law Goffredo Cerza who is so attentive and caring towards his daughter Aurora. He, however, recently broke up with Dalila Gelsomino, 35 years old.

In this context Eros and Michelle show themselves, and this is the crucial point, closer than ever. Social shares in which they are together and also a paparazzi in which they enjoy a sunny Sunday in the center of Milan with the whole family, including mother-in-law, son-in-law and children with their former partners (Tomaso Trussardi for her and Marica Pellegrinelli for him). What are the two exes doing? Are they trying to draw attention to themselves or do they want to tell us something else?