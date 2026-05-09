Felicia Kingsley, the interview: "The romance? Today women do not look for happiness in someone else"

It was once called a “romance novel”, today for everyone it is the “romance”. But how has this literary genre changed over the years? We asked Felicia Kingsley – the most read author in Italy with over 4 million copies sold and 23 books published in 20 countries – on the eve of the debut of “It’s Not a Country for Singles”, the new Prime Video film based on her bestseller of the same name, available from 8 May. “When I started writing this story”, he says, “I wanted it to be a retelling of Pride and Prejudice in the Italian style, with a mother looking for a husband for her daughters. Then it naturally became a portrait of our times. Different stories coexist within it: from the young single mother to the girl who never stops believing in love, passing through male figures who range from introversion to the most cheeky character”.

A plot that reflects the evolution of the genre. “Romance has always been in motion,” explains the author. “A first turning point occurred in the 2000s, with the introduction of the career woman: a protagonist who no longer seeks only love, but also personal fulfillment. Case in point are The Devil Wears Prada or I Love Shopping. Later, in 2012, came the erotic turning point: we also began to give heroines a fulfilling sexual life. Today, finally, we try to represent a complete whole: women satisfied with themselves, who don’t necessarily have to project their happiness onto someone other.”

Not a country for singles, the interview with the cast. Matilde Gioli: “Being a strong woman does not mean giving up love”

Just like romance, the “rom-com” – that is, the romantic comedy with all its trappings – has also experienced its parable. After a golden age in the 1990s, the genre had lost popularity, only to make a comeback in recent times. “It’s not a country for singles” demonstrates this, directed by Laura Chiossone with Matilde Gioli and Cristiano Caccamo as protagonists. “The cult rom-com? You’ve Got Mail”, reveals Felicia. “I love the tug-of-war between Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. I love the dialogues: theirs are tight, funny and witty, as well as still very current.”

It may not be “Pride and Prejudice”, but “No Country for Singles” is a film with its own reasons