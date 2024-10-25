Ferragni close to Tronchetti Provera, Totti’s betrayal and gossip to read over the weekend





A friccicarella week that has just passed and that you, dear readers, deserve to find summarized here in summary gossip. This weekend we will be a bit like Houdini and, like the great illusionist, we will make our way, not between ropes and straitjackets, but between gossip and suspicion.

From the hamburger of discord to the photos that frame the former Roma striker, passing through an unexpected dig and burning statements on Fedez, who closed himself in a monastic silence; ending in style with a suspicion on Sonia Bruganelli. Here is our weekly appointment with the gossip that you won’t be able to help but comment on this weekend.

Totti’s new betrayal. Francesco as Achille Lauro

“I fell for it again”, sings Achille Lauro in his “Me ne ne frego”. Even Francesco Totti seems to have fallen for it again, but he, unlike Lauro, won’t be able to care also because there are some paparazzi shots to confirm the alleged liaison with the sports journalist Marialuisa Jacobelli. How can we forget the confession that the 32-year-old allegedly made to the weekly Peopleconfirming the flirtation between her and the former bomber, who hasn’t really hung up his boots.

Meanwhile, Noemi Bocchi, first Totti’s lover and now his partner, covered her head with ashes and, so ashamed, she decided to close the comments under her Instagram posts. However, she decided not to shirk her commitments and so she left together with Totti for Miami, where he will take part in a padel tournament and will have to be very careful about the smashes… Perhaps she will console herself with a bit of shopping to forget recent developments. Let’s hope she stays away from Rolex boutiques and luxury bags. Meanwhile, the reactions of Ilary Blasi and her daughter Chanel seem to have already arrived.

Fedez is faithless and Chiara finds love

Fabrizio Corona had been waiting for days for the right moment to reveal secrets that only he knows. The former paparazzo, but yes you know a paparazzo can lose the camera but not the lens, does not stop throwing social media bombs. Corona spilled heavy details about the Ferragnexs, revealing how Fedez was a cheating husband for five years. Furthermore, the rapper would also have fallen in love with the alleged lover.

These new details may not affect Chiara so much as she seems to be experiencing a particularly happy moment. Between one Halloween decoration and another, but without placing other skeletons in the wardrobe, she would have found love again and not for any man but for Giovanni Tronchetti Provera, entrepreneur and manager, son of the very well-known Marco Tronchetti Provera (vice president of Pirelli) . In short, a nice clearing away from Fedez who instead celebrated his birthday as a single with a small group of friends and away from social media. Could the rapper be going through his ‘digital detox era’? For Chiara, however, we hope that the flirtation turns into something more concrete so that her Giovanni doesn’t roll away as happened with Silvio Campara.

Angelina Mango forced to stop

You don’t mess around with success. This is not a cliché: the life of VIPs is full of up and down moments. Sometimes the decreasing curves can be so significant that they upset their careers forever and beyond. This is why it is essential to understand when to stop, even if this means saying enough when you shine the brightest.

Angelina Mango communicated with a handwritten letter that she will have to interrupt her Italian and European tour because she is unwell. He wants to finally put his health first. How can you blame her? They were two hectic years in which she never missed a concert, performances at festivals, television programs and let’s not forget the stress before Sanremo, which she won, and then Eurovision. After, but already during, Amici Angelina found herself in the meat grinder of the music industry. His every move has gone viral, his songs still echo in the waves of the summer just gone by and the result was, once again – a few months ago Sangiovanni also made the same decision, but his motivations were different -, that a young star found himself holding successes that some colleagues have collected over decades without knowing exactly how to manage them. However, something in her might have clicked because with pen and paper she put her needs in blue and white.

Manuel defender of music against the record company Fedez

Remaining in the intricate world of music, Manuel Agnelli’s comment, regarding the completely new feeling he is experiencing with the X-Factor judges, is linked in a double twist to Angelina Mango’s decision to stop and think about herself. “I think that the four judges are focused on the right things, namely the music and not on the recording results”, this is what Agnelli declared and these are words that have a weight precisely because they are said within a musical talent. In recent years, TV has been the driving force of many singers who have then crowded our playlists, first on digital players and then on streaming platforms. From The Voice to weeks ago, he was one of the members) with all the pros and cons that entails. This is why Agnelli’s comment is so poignant. Could it finally be the moment of a turning point for the world of music, which is leaking from all sides? A single declaration does not undermine a consolidated system, but there is hope. What is certain, at the moment, is that in his satisfied comment the dig went straight to Fedez.

The Gosspini

Laura Pausini’s hamburger

Laura Pausini’s declarations about her passion for chicken hamburgers have created quite a stir. The singer from Solarolo innocently revealed on radio Deejay that she has a weakness for the “soft” hamburger, with “white bread, with a salad leaf inside, but just for the colour, a liter of mayonnaise, then instead of the beef I put the fried chicken. These words of his shocked, in particular but not only, Selvaggia Lucarelli. On Instagram the journalist slammed Pausini because in 2024 we cannot make an ode to “broiler chicken”. Broiler chicken refers to an animal genetically selected and bred exclusively to produce meat. Lucarelli specified that she has nothing against “carnivores”, having been one herself, but in her opinion Pausini would have done better to talk about chickpea burgers.

Dancers quarrels

Not just salsa and cha cha steps, on Dancing with the Stars there are also crises behind the scenes. Alan Friedman would have had a furious argument with an author of Milly Carlucci’s program. The matter would have been handled quietly, but someone let some details slip. Friedman would have apologized, bought a bouquet of flowers and everything would have ended with ‘shoes and wine’. However, we wonder how it is possible that the issue exploded and did not create any sequel. Perhaps diplomatic crises are not allowed in Dancing this year.

The hunchback shot

On Instagram Sonia Bruganelli did a live broadcast that aroused quite a bit of interest. And no, not because of his words. Many were mesmerized when observing the painstaking choice of a filter that allowed Bruganelli to hide some imperfections. Of course the former Big Brother commentator wasn’t wearing make-up, but getting used to seeing her perfect and above all tight was a shock for many. It’s impossible not to notice a slightly “filled” lip, can we say? We said it.