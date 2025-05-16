Ferragni furious, Blasi gets married, Pascale reveals the agreement with Turci and all the gossip to read on the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, here we are again with “Facts”, our weekly column with a high gossip rate.

It was an intense week between couples who burst, burning revelations, redone breasts and a quarrel between sisters who are running more and more yellow. Call for the delay: Happy reading my dear gossip addicted.

Blasi gets married?

Orange flowers for Ilary Blasi and Bastian Muller? There is still no certainty, even if photos and “brillocco” would suggest that a proposal – in the middle of Lake Como – has really been there. The romantic gesture would have arrived in a particularly delicate moment for the presenter: the program that led, The Couple, was abruptly interrupted by Pier Silvio Berlusconi, CEO of Mediaset. The prize pool was donated to the Gaslini hospital and, in this working chaos, Blasi preferred to take refuge in a diplomatic silence … but definitely furious.

Neither a confirmation nor a denial, and thus doubt remains from the direct interested party. Who knows if Ilary will really want to get back into play with a veil and white dress, or if the ring was simply a gift – albeit very expensive. As they say: if they are roses, they will bloom … but if they are thorns, they will hurt!

Chiara with short iron with Tronchetti Provera

For a yes that arrives, a no takes the form of it: the love story between Chiara Ferragni and Giovanni Tronchetti Provera is already shipwrecked. Those who expected a romantic cruise were disappointed: the journey was short and turbulent, like the Titanic crossing.

According to rumors, it would have been the influencer to say enough, not satisfied with the relationship with the entrepreneur who, apparently, would not have taken it so badly. On Chiara’s birthday, he was spotted walking in the center of Milan with a group of friends, while she was in Provence. “Those who know her describes clear more than black, pissed off as a few times have seen her before. And to the people who are close to her and love them, she would only answer: ‘I no longer want to talk about this relationship'”, we read on Mowmag.

And so, the dreams of a rosy future are – once again – roll away. Perhaps, for Chiara, the time has come to take a break: to think of herself, to her children, and to her company (of which she is now unique), which does not navigate in quiet waters. Not that he should say goodbye to love, we would miss it. But after the end of the troubled marriage with Fedez, perhaps a little sentimental detox would not hurt her …

Cecilia and Belen, the feud of the Rodriguez sisters

The Rodriguez family is still divided because of the conflict between Cecilia and Belen. The reasons are not known, it is not known what (or who) has upset the two so much, which have always been very tied. The weekly Whohowever, revealed that “the reasons for this distance are deeper. So profound that, at the moment, there is no need to make them emerge”. Why do the well -known ones prefer not to speak even if they know? And why? Maybe because Cecilia is pregnant?

For now, they are just assumptions. The only certainty is that these months should be dedicated to the well -being of Cecilia and the girl who will soon be born. Instead, in the chaos of family issues, attention – inevitably – moves elsewhere.

Paola and Francesca: the agreement is of (not) confidentiality

The love between Paola Turci and Francesca Pascale came to the terminus last summer. After four years together – two of which as a civil union – the two decided to separate. But of their history, and above all of the end, very little is known. The reason? Paola and Francesca have signed a confidentiality agreement. To reveal it the same Pascale to Selvaggia Lucarelli.

To push Francesca to speak was the involvement of her beloved dogs. But let’s go in order. The dog of Turci, wolf, since the separation is with Pascale. A strange decision, but made because the mestizo has been very fond of the dogs of the former by Silvio Berlusconi. However, there would be problems of visits: Turci would like to see his dog, but he would never be able to. In this regard, Pascale broke the pact and clarified his position: “I could not speak because I signed a confidentiality pact on my wedding with Paola, but I would like to defend myself and explain that it is not so. The first time Paola had an appointment to see the dogs, but then she did not show up for a work commitment. The second, the third I said ok but you have to stay in the garden. Sometimes, but I didn’t answer me.

Gossippini

Chanel of age

Chanel Totti, the second son of Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti, turned 18. Finally the “girl” – not very interested in TV, but a lot in social media – has become adults and will be able to decide whether or not to undertake a career as an influencer. The followers, moreover, already has them. As well as hater …

Everyone wants them, but who takes it?

In recent weeks, a lot has been spoken of Stefano De Martino and the possibility that it is no longer single. Many names have been made and these, in recent days, has been added that of Angela Nasti, sister of Chiara and former tronista of men and women who until last December engaged to the footballer Gianluca Scamacca.

The hunchback

Mara Venier concluded Sunday’s season first of expense. Last Sunday the last episode of this edition was broadcast, and many thought it was the prelude to the farewell announced for some time by the presenter in the afternoon of Rai1.

And instead, no! According to what reported by Dagospia, the presenter would have confirmed her presence also for the next edition, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the historic program. A real hunchback for those who, among the eligible successors, already foretold the possibility of grabbing an important format like Sunday in.

Aunt Mara remains, but under her condition, and they are not a small details. In fact, it seems that he would have requested to be joined by professional figures such as a comedian and a journalist …. who is leaving the opportunity to indulge in some absence, if and when necessary? Maybe…