Ferragni in love, the suspicion about Chanel Totti and other gossip to read over the weekend

Curious readers, here we are again. Make yourselves comfortable and welcome to the weekly appointment with the gossip you didn’t know you needed, but now you can’t live without (right?).

The past week has been of apparent calm, of barbs quelled by the humidity of the autumn air, but the desire to carve pumpkins is palpable in the world of Italian showbiz. From comments left under posts to barbs flying on TV: here are the rumors you won’t be able to help but comment on this weekend.

However, before moving on to Chiara Ferragni’s love troubles, I would like to draw attention to two letters. The first is the one written by Sammy Basso in 2017 and which he asked to be read at his funeral, which was celebrated on Friday afternoon. A hymn to life and such a generous gesture cannot fail to excite.

The second is the one that Ghali published on Instagram. The singer has revealed the difficult month he and his mother have experienced after facing a cancer diagnosis for the third time. Mrs Amel underwent surgery and fortunately the surgery went well. In those days Ghali asked himself a thousand questions including these: “What is the use of all this money and this success?”. Which translated would be: “What is the use of money and success when the disease appears in your life”. On the one hand, Ghali is right because money, understood as pieces of paper, coins or bank transfers, is not helpful when you receive a negative diagnosis. On the other hand, however, he is wrong because when you are feeling bad, having significant financial security, like the one he has, allows you to make equally important choices. And, perhaps, those pieces of paper, those coins or those bank transfers can make a difference.

Returning to Chiara Ferragni, the entrepreneur is experiencing a “stellar period”, according to the Taurus horoscope that she proudly shared on her social profile. Profile that has returned to being well fed with stories and posts. Fedez’s Instagram, her ex-husband, is instead experiencing a long lean period. For two weeks, i.e. since his bodyguards were arrested and the wiretaps of Federico Lucia with the ultra leader of Milan’s Curva Sud Luca Lucci emerged, there has been no trace of the “Comunisti col Rolex” singer. Fedez, we underline, is not currently under investigation.

Perhaps he was advised – just as was done with Ferragni at the time – to keep a low profile. Very difficult for a celebrity like him who loves to show off his riches, his successes and above all his Pokemon cards worth thousands of euros. This time however, at the ‘I have the most precious card tournament’, he seems to have shown off the wrong ‘skills’.

The “Ferrampara” are the new couple

After the Ferragnez, the Ferrampara would be born, a portmanteau of the surname of the entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni and her presumed, new, handsome man, ready to save her company, Silvio Campara. Rumors about the two have been circulating since this summer, to be precise since the swish of the influencer’s hair won over the entrepreneur on an exclusive beach in Forte dei Marmi in Tuscany. A relationship that should have remained secret, he was – and perhaps still is – accompanied, and which instead enlivened the chic August of those who, between a “Sex on the beach” and peanuts, watched comfortably lying under the expensive beach umbrella of the resort marinates the birth of a story that would no longer seem so now span in the air (her friends reveal that Chiara is very much in love).

Who really is Sonia Bruganelli?

The new edition of Dancing with the Stars, the show hosted by Milly Carlucci, just two weeks after its start, already offers important clashes destined to drag on for months. It was almost a foregone conclusion that between Sonia Bruganelli and Selvaggia Lucarelli it wouldn’t be a ‘tarallucci and wine’ encounter, but between the two – and perhaps more so on Bruganelli’s side – the pointer on the hatred indicator has moved to ‘danger’ red.

Unexpectedly, a third person entered the judge-competitor duo. An unsuspecting person, who perhaps had been waiting for a long time for the right moment to give vent to the dislike he feels for the former GF commentator. We are talking about Marco Salvati, historical author of Paolo Bonolis, Bruganelli’s ex-husband, who touching her very softly commented on Sonia’s first steps (and not in dance) in Rai: “By embarking on a television career she wanted to be known for that that is. She succeeded.” And cheers, six, seven and eight: show!

Belen, Stefano and Alessia Marcuzzi. The triangle yes?

The Bennifers lasted from Christmas to Boxing Day. So much joy, and millions spent on villas and other super luxury furnishings, have clouded for a few months the vision of those who for years had only hoped that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would get back together. Too bad they’ve already separated, the villas have been put up for sale and the fairy tale is over again, creating voids in the hearts of their fans. Well, who are our Bennifers? Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino, without a doubt. Everything about the two together rekindles the fire of hope even though it is known that she threw away a giant photo of them.

And just as the photos of the weekly Who revealed how the two exes are still close and willing to help each other, so the suspicion has crept in again that the passion has been redeemed between De Martino and Alessia Marcuzzi. Who knows… Meanwhile, Rodriguez has decided to offer his now ex, Angelo Edoardo Galvano, a last dinner (which didn’t end well for them either).

Italy royal passion

Although Italy is a republic, the Savoia family continues to have a certain charm on the population. Vittoria di Savoia, the eldest daughter of Emanuele Filiberto and Clotilde Courau, has managed with her elegance to carve out a space for herself – if not of love at least of interest – in a large segment of Italians. On social media, under his photos but also under those of his father, you can read comments praising the return of the Savoys. A very unlikely possibility, but in the meantime the two continue to carry on important traditions such as that of the general chapter of the dynastic orders of the Royal House of Savoy. Their photos in ceremonial clothes sent those nostalgic for the Kingdom of Italy into raptures.

Buffon, but not funny

At his wedding to Ilaria D’Amico, the former footballer Gigi Buffon shocked those present by pronouncing a phrase that lovers often dedicate to themselves: “Thanks to you I met true love. I didn’t believe it could exist”. Nothing wrong, except that before D’Amico Buffon was married to Alena Seredova and from their love two children were born, who were present at the wedding. In short, according to rumours, the guests would not have appreciated Gigi’s exit in any way, considered disrespectful to Seredova, who in turn replied with a terse: “I don’t think I need to say anything”.

The hump shot or

Compulsory schooling in Italy ends at 16, so those who are 17 and no longer want to attend high school can do so without problems. The suspicion that Chanel Totti has chosen to no longer travel the home-school journey is starting to creep into the minds of those who follow her on social media. Often, during the hours when the girl should be in class, she posts content that locates her elsewhere. For example, on Thursday morning at 10:00 he shared a post about a Roman bakery, in particular a stuffed focaccia, with this writing as an explanation: “Good morning. The first thing I look at when I wake up.” Waking up at 10 is not a habit compatible with attending lessons, should exceptions be made for those who are the children of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi? Certainly, however, on the first day of school, last September 4th, Chanel was on, mother Ilary had immortalized the moment in favor of social media. Then who knows….