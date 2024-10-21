Five films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

Classic “there’s something for everyone” week that starts today for Prime Video subscribers. For our streaming recommendations we start from the catalog news to highlight the release of the film Canary Black, the Japanese series Like A Dragon: Yakuza and the Italian-American show The Pasta Queen. There is also a lot of variety among the upcoming titles, among which we would like to point out a masterpiece like Dances with Wolves, another classic like The Footprints of Life, and finally two recent films set in the same years of the 1900s but from different perspectives: Midway and Harry Haft : A survivor’s story. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Canary Black (Original film) – release date 24 October

A top CIA agent, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and get the coveted information the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her excellent training and fighting prowess in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could spark a global crisis.

The Canary Black trailer

Like A Dragon: Yakuza (Original TV series) – release date 24 October

Release mode: 3 episodes on October 24th, the last 3 on October 31st

Released in 2005 by SEGA, “Yakuza” was launched as a video game series for adults, which was a great success among its target audience. The series depicts the lives of ferocious but passionate gangsters and residents of a huge red light district, Kamurochō, a fictional suburb modeled after the violent Kabukichō of the Shinjuku district, which serves as the backdrop for the game. Like a Dragon: Yakuza chronicles modern Japan and the dramatic stories of intense characters, like the legendary Kazuma Kiryu, that games haven’t been able to fully explore in the past.

The Pasta Queen (Original show) – release date 24 October

The Pasta Queen stars Nadia Caterina Munno, descendant of a dynasty of Italian pasta makers, who has amassed millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. In each episode, audiences will travel with Nadia across Italy, spending time in her chef’s kitchen as she shares essential ingredients from the Italian regions she has visited and lovingly prepares authentic Italian dishes.

The Footprints of Life (1995 film) – expiry date 26 October

Margaret Sanger (Dana Delany) is a nurse who, in 1914, began a pioneering crusade for women’s reproductive rights after publishing a pamphlet on birth control techniques.

Midway (2019 film) – expiry date 28 October

American soldiers and pilots changed the course of World War II during the Battle of Midway in June 1942. Japanese and U.S. naval forces fought for a full four days.

Dances with Wolves (1990 film) – expiry date 28 October

In 1863, during the American Civil War, Lieutenant John Dunbar is transferred to a remote outpost in the West. Lover of adventure and seduced by the charm of the great prairies, he comes into contact with a tribe of red Indians, gradually becoming one of them and rejecting white culture, the bearer of death and destruction. A blockbuster film winner of 7 Oscars.

Harry Haft: A Survivor’s Story (2022 film) – due date 28 October

Director Barry Levinson’s biopic stars Ben Foster as Harry Haft, a professional boxer forced to fight with his fellow prisoners in the Auschwitz death camp during World War II to entertain the Nazis. The story traces the moments in which man tries to rebuild his life following the horrors of the Holocaust.