Five films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

Looking for advice on what to watch on Prime Video this week? This Monday, for our usual appointment, we would like to highlight one of the new titles: the anthological animated TV series Secret Level.

For the rest, we have collected some content expiring in the next few days. There is a TV series, The Mentalist, which will be canceled with its 7 seasons, and then there are films of all kinds, from the horror Demeter – Dracula’s Awakening to the old Italian comedy Bravissimo, from the historical K-19 to thrillers The Devil’s Shadow and 8mm: Red Light Crime. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Secret Level (Original TV series) – release date 10 December

Release mode: 15 episodes, the first two released on December 10th and the following ones from December 17th

Secret Level is a new adult animated anthology series featuring original stories set in the universes of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each episode is a celebration of games and players. Created by Tim Miller, who is also executive producer, Secret Level brings together a legendary cast that includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow, Gabriel Luna, Ricky Whittle, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, Laura Bailey, and Michael Beach.

The trailer and the video games Secret Level talks about

The Secret Level review

Demeter – Dracula Awakens (2023 film) – expiry date 13 December

The voyage aboard the Russian schooner Demeter, chartered to carry a private cargo, twenty-four unmarked wooden crates from Carpathia to London.

The Mentalist (TV series 2009, seasons 1-7) – expiry date 15 December

The Mentalist is Patrick Jane, a famous psychic, whose wife and son are brutally murdered by an elusive serial killer called Red John.

Bravissimo (1955 film) – expiry date 16 December

Italian comedy with the famous Alberto Sordi. Ubaldo is a teacher who teaches at the neighborhood after-school club. When the father of one of his students is arrested, Ubaldo discovers that the child entrusted to him after his relatives abandoned him has an exceptional gift: a beautiful voice that could make him rich. But a happy television performance brings the family back into the picture.

K-19 (2002 film) – expiration date December 17th

Inspired by a true event that happened in the North Atlantic in 1961, the film tells the heroism of Captain Alexei Vostrikov who, at the height of the Cold War, receives the order to replace Captain Mikhail Polenin in command of the nuclear submarine K-19, to face an exercise that serves to demonstrate to the Americans how powerful the Soviet Union’s armament was.

The Devil’s Shadow (1997 film) – expiry date 18 December

A young Irishman’s strong beliefs lead him to clash with his unsuspecting guest, dragging them both into danger.

8mm: Red Light Crime (1999 film) – expiry date 18 December

An investigator, disgusted by the crimes he investigates, turns into a cruel avenger.