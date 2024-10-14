Five films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

Action, thriller and entertainment: as they say, there’s something for everyone this week among the new releases on Prime Video. In chronological order we start with Ghostbusters: Glacial Menace, but looking at the Original titles we highlight the release of the film Brothers and the series The Office Australia and The Devil’s Hour 2. And then also watch out for the expiring titles, among which we highlight a cult such as Point Break, a pre-Barbie film by Greta Gerwig, Little Women, and an Italian one with Pierfrancesco Favino, L’ultima notte di Amore. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Ghostbusters: Ice Menace (2024 film) – release date 15 October

In Ghostbusters: Global Threat, the Spengler family returns to where it all began, the iconic New York firehouse, and joins the original Ghostbusters who have developed a secret research laboratory to take ghost-fighting to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters old and new spring into action.

Brothers (Original film) – release date 17 October

Brothers tells the story of an ex-criminal (Josh Brolin) whose attempt to stay straight comes to a crisis when he is forced to reunite with his twin brother (Peter Dinklage), who will put his sanity to the test, on a road trip road across America in order to pull off the big score of their lives. Trying to dodge bullets, evade the law and escape a troublesome mother along the way, the two must try to mend their family bond, before they end up killing each other.

The Office (Original TV series) – release date 18 October

Release Mode: 8 episodes all together

In The Office, Hannah Howard is the director of the Flinley Craddick packaging company. When she receives the news from headquarters that her branch will be closed and that everyone will have to work from home, Hannah goes into survival mode, going so far as to make promises that she is unable to keep in order to keep her “work family” together. The employees of Flinley Craddick end up humoring her and putting up with her outlandish plots as they attempt to achieve the impossible goals that have been set for them all.

The Devils’ Hour 2 (Original TV series) – release date 18 October

Release Mode: 5 episodes all together

The next two seasons of the acclaimed Original series will advance the story of Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), a woman caught up in the hunt for serial killer Gideon (Peter Capaldi) in ways she never could have imagined. In season 2, Gideon’s true intentions are finally revealed as he tries to involve Lucy in his mission to stop an elusive force of evil. At the same time sequel and prequel to the first chapter, don’t expect anything but the unexpected from this second season…

Meanwhile, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers) discovers new emotions every day and struggles to maintain his balance in a reality that rejects his existence. New mysteries unravel as our stories converge toward an explosive moment that will change the characters’ fates for the rest of their lives.

Point Break (1991 film) – expiry date 16 October

Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze star in this non-stop action thriller, where an FBI agent is drawn into danger while undercover to expose a gang of surfers who are robbing banks to finance their passion for riding the biggest and most dangerous waves .

Little Women (2020 film) – expiry date 17 October

Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Barbie) has created a Little Women based on the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and which sees the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflect on aspects of her fictional life .

The Last Night of Love (2023 film) – expiry date 18 October

The night before his retirement, police lieutenant Franco Amore is called to investigate the crime scene where his best friend and longtime partner Dino was killed during a diamond heist. It will be understood that Amore was involved in the robbery and that only the love of his wife Viviana will help him survive this fateful night.

