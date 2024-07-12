Five Movies and a TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Looking for advice on what to watch on Prime Video this week? You’ve come to the right place at the right time, and you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Because among the new releases there is the animated series (strictly for adults) Sausage Party: Cibopolisbut also the movies Divorce in the Black And Arcadian. And if that’s not enough for you, here are also three films that are expiring: The Son, Thank you guys and the cult Love DogsThe choice is yours and have a good week!

Sausage Party: Cibopolis (Original Adult Animated Series – Comedy) – Release Date July 11

Based on the 2016 3D animated film Sausage Party – The Secret Life of a Sausagethe series Cibopolis (in original Foodtopia) follows hot dogs Frank and Barry, sandwich Brenda, and bagel Sammy as they try to rebuild their food company. The series will consist of eight episodes, while the voice cast will see the return of Seth Rogen, David Krumholtz, Michael Cera, Edward Norton, and Kristen Wiig with new additions Will Forte, Sam Richardson, and Natasha Rothwell.

Divorce in the Black (Original film – thriller genre) – release date July 11, 2024

Ava, a young banker, is devastated when her husband Dallas wants out of a marriage she is determined to fight for until fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ actions that ruined their marriage, and that long ago sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate.

Arcadian (Film Exclusive – Sci-Fi Genre) – Release Date July 12

In the near future, life on Earth has been decimated. Paul (Nicolas Cage) and his two teenage sons, Thomas (Jaeden Martell) and Joseph (Maxwell Jenkins), live half-lives: quiet by day and terrifying by night. When the sun goes down, ferocious creatures of the night awaken and devour any life in their path.

One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before nightfall, Paul chooses to leave the safety of their fortified farmhouse to find him before the creatures arrive. Just as he manages to track the boy down, a nightmarish battle ensues and Paul is gravely injured. Now the twins must devise a desperate plan to survive the coming night and use everything their father has taught them to keep him alive.

The Son (2023 Movie) – Due Date July 11

Nicholas, an introverted teenager, has been living with his mother Kate since his parents separated. He has many problems, so he asks his father to move in with him. Peter discovers that Nicholas’s problems are much more serious, and he suffers from self-harm disorder. Despite the family’s attention and psychiatric treatment, Nicholas attempts suicide and is hospitalized.

Thank You Guys (2023 Movie) – Due Date July 12

Antonio is a passionate but often unemployed actor. Faced with a lack of job offers, he takes a job as a teacher in a theater workshop inside a prison.

Amores Perros (2001 film) – due date July 11

Nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, Love Dogs tells three intertwined stories. The characters are catapulted into dramatic and unexpected events after waking up from a horrific accident. From the mean streets of Mexico City to its luxury buildings, no one is immune to fate.