Five movies and two TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

Weekend full of appointments on first videos: if you are looking for suggestions to choose what to watch, you are in the right place. Let’s start with the news, reporting the release of the third season of Invincible, the film The Order, the South Korean series Newtopia and the romantic Someone Like You. Let’s move on to the expiring titles, among which we have chosen for you the action of Boss Level, the feelings of enemy friends and the laughter of The Night Before: scroll through more details, good choice and good weekend!

Invincible 3 (Original animated TV series) – Exit date 6 February

Number of episodes and output methods: 8 episodes, the first 3 available from February 6, the following ones to be released individually every Thursday

Based on the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker and contributing Creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible tells the story of the seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson who inherits the superpowers of his father and proposes himself to become the greatest defender of the earth, alone, To understand that the task is more demanding than what could ever have imagined. Everything changes when Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, to find out to what extent he will have to go to protect the people he loves.

The Order (Film Original USA) – release date 6 February

In 1983 an increasingly violent series of bank robberies, counterfeiting operations and robberies with armored vehicles is instilling terror in the northwest of the United States. Among the confusion of the law enforcement agencies that frant to find answers, a solitary Agent of the FBI stationed in the picturesque and sleepy town of Coeur d’Alene, in Idaho, comes to the conclusion that these are not common criminals thirsty for money , but of a group of dangerous interior terrorists following a radical and charismatic leader, who are transforming a devastating war against the United States government.

Newtopia (South Korea TV series) – Exit date 7 February

Jae-Yoon, an ex-military enlist, and his girlfriend, Young-Joo, leave on the phone for some misunderstandings. But the world is attacked by zombies. The national emergency is declared, a plane crashes in the center and Jae-Yoon, with its unity and remains blocked on the roof of a skyscraper. Young-Joo faces the zombies to find it. Will they be able to survive the apocalypse?

Someone Like You – The Eco del Cuore (Film 2024) – release date 7 February

Taken from the successful novel by Best Sellers Karen Kingsbury, Someone Like You is a love and redemption story with painful beauty. After losing her best friend London Queen, the young architect Dawson Gage receives shocking news. Torn by pain, Dawson is pushed to look for London’s secret twin sister, separated at birth.

Boss Level (Film 2021) – Expiry date 19 February

Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo), a former special forces agent, is forced to relive a temporal loop every day that ends continuously as soon as a group of hired assassins does it out. Despite having reached 100 deaths, Roy continues to prepare better against the events and enemies that he has known for too long, until the final clash with Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson).

Enemies friendly (Film 1999) – expiration date 20 February

Julia Roberts is Isabel, a career photographer forced to play the role of the unwelcome stepmother for the children of his boyfriend Luke (and Harris), Anna of 12 years (Jena Malone) and Ben, 7 (Liam Aiken). His efforts to be loved are complicated by Jackie (Susan Sarandon), the ex -wife of Luke and mother of children who does not like Isabel’s intrusion.

The Night Before (Film 2015) – Expiry date of 20 February

Ethan, Isaac and Chris are friends since childhood and for a decade they met once a year for a reunion on Christmas Eve.