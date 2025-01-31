Five movies and two TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

If after a January over January you have decided to take a weekend of relaxation and look for advice to choose what to watch on first videos, here are our suggestions selected between the latest releases and the expiring titles. For the novelties we first point out the comedy film a wedding too much, but do not forget the new episode of Beast Games: the Mrbeast show is about to arrive at the grand finale. Moving on to the expiring titles, we remind you for the last time that the first three seasons of The Expanse are about to be deleted, and then we have chosen some films for you: scroll through the list to the end, good choice and good weekend!

A wedding too much – You’re cordialyly invited (USA film) – release date 30 January

When the same location is accidentally booked for two different weddings on the same day, the two groups of guests find themselves having to defend the special moment of their family by exploiting the spaces, unexpectedly restricted. In an exhilarating struggle of resolve and determination, the father of one of the two brides (Will Ferrell) and the sister of the other (Reese Witherspoon) will face each other in a chaotic head each and will not stop in front of anything in order to ensure the own dear an unforgettable ceremony.

The review of a too much wedding

Beast Games episode 8 (show Original) – Exit date 30 January

Tour a friend for one million dollars: the 10 remaining players can divide a million dollars again, again. Will they divide them fairly or will one of them take everything?

The Expanse (TV series, 6 seasons) – Seasons 1-3 expiring February 7th

The disappearance of Julie Mao, a rich girl who became political activist, intertwines the lives of the detective Joe Miller (Thomas Jane), the captain James Holden (Steven Strait) and the UN policy Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo). In the midst of the growing tensions between the earth, Mars and the asteroid range, they discover the largest conspiracy in history.

The explanation of the ending of The Expanse

Dune (Film 2021) – Date of expiration 5 February

On the angry planet it is possible to extract La Spezia, the matter that guarantees survival. The future, in danger, is in the hands of Paul, the heir of the “good”.

Beetlejuice: Spiritello Porcello (Film 1988) – Date of expiration 5 February

What can a ghost pair do when their home is detected by a fashionable New York pair? It can only frighten intruders. And so there will be for everyone!

A great desire to live (Film 2022) – expiration date 5 February

Marco and Anna, after years of coexistence and the birth of a son, are in crisis. Anna proposes to Marco to move to Ibiza to change his life, he refuses. Anna would like to separate, Marco no. During a magical tour of Norway, they will find love. As long as Anna discovered that Marco has kept her a job proposal with transfer to Amsterdam.

The review of a great desire to live

Anatomy of a Murder (Film 1959) – Expiry date 5 February

A compelling legal drama made of rape and murder premeditated with a cast full of stars. This is the acclaimed thriller Anatomy of a Murder. Nomice for seven Oscar prizes, including Best Film (1959). The film tells the clash between a humble country lawyer (James Stewart) and a hard prosecutor from the big city (George C. Scott).