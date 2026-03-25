For All Mankind 6 will be there, and it will be the last season of the great sci-fi series

While For All Mankind 5 is on the launch pad, Apple TV announced that the uchronic science fiction series has been officially renewed, but also specified that For All Mankind 6 will be the last season.

The most exciting space drama of recent years has been renewed for a sixth and final season, “kicking off the show’s final mission as the highly anticipated debut of the fifth season approaches,” reads the official announcement. Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, the fifth season of FAM debuts on Apple TV on March 27 with the first of ten total episodes followed by one new episode per week, until Friday May 29.

But we must not forget that on May 29th Star City will make its debut, the spinoff series of For All Mankind set in the Soviet Union.

“Exploring the For All Mankind universe for six seasons has been an extraordinary privilege, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to conclude the story in the way we always hoped,” said Wolpert and Nedivi. “We are incredibly proud of what this series has become and grateful to Apple TV and Sony Pictures Television for helping us bring it to its final chapter.”

“Since its debut in 2019 as one of the first Apple Originals on Apple TV, For All Mankind has distinguished itself as an innovative, epic sci-fi series that has captivated audiences season after season,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV. “As one of Apple TV’s longest-running and most celebrated series, it has stood out thanks to the extraordinary creative talents of visionary storytellers Ron, Matt and Ben, along with our partners at Sony. We can’t wait for audiences to discover how this story comes to its exciting conclusion in the final season next year.”

For All Mankind, unanimously acclaimed by audiences and critics, received recognition from the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and the Producers Guild of America Awards, as well as nominations from the Critics Choice Awards and other major industry awards, continuing to garner global acclaim from critics and audiences. The sixth and final season of For All Mankind is therefore about to enter production.

When For All Mankind 6 comes out

It can be assumed that the final season of For All Mankind will be released on Apple TV in 2028.