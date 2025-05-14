Forever, the Netflix Teen Drama returns with a second season

Forever returns to Netflix with a second season. The Teen Drama inspired by Judy Blume’s revolutionary training novel is not only the most seen series by Italians on Netflix but has just been renewed by the streaming platform with a second season that will continue to tell the love story of Keisha and Justin with new episodes.

The announcement came after only a week from the debut of this series that surprised everyone with an adolescent story told with extreme maturity. To reveal that forever 2 there will have been the same streaming platform through its social channels with a post that leaves no room for misunderstandings.

Forever 2: the announcement of the second season

Forever: the plot of the first season

Forever tells the story of two former schoolmates at the time of elementary schools that meet again as teenagers and fall in love in the Los Angeles of 2018. The series, retracing the stages of this great adolescent love, tells the difficulties of a relationship when you are 16 years old, spoiled the first sexual intercourse, the first quarrels. This is a story at first but also of personal growth towards achieving adulthood.

Forever: the review

Forever 2: what will happen?

The series will continue to tell the lives of the two protagonists at the time of the University and probably also in the post-graduate. Will the two be able to carry on this love that seems to be destined to last forever or will reality be stronger than love? We will find out soon.

Forever 2: when it comes out on Netflix

Having just gone out on Netflix, 2 forever could return to the streaming platform no before late 2026.