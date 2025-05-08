Foundation 3, unveiled teaser trailer and release date of the new season of the series taken from Asimov

Exactly two years after the release of the second season, Fondazione 3 is coming to Apple TV+ (in the original Foundation 3 version), third season of the science fiction TV series created by David S. Goyer and taken from the stories of the master of the genre, Isaac Asimov. Here then all the information on the plot, cast and release date and the first teaser trailer of Foundation 3.

Foundation 3, the plot

The third season of Foundation continues the epic chronicle of a group of exiles on their journey to save humanity and reconstruct civilization in the middle of the fall of the galactic empire. Set 152 years after the events of the second season, the Foundation has established itself well beyond its humble origins, while the Empire of the Cleonic dynasty has lost power. While these two galactic powers hold an uncomfortable alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy presents itself in the fearful form of a war lord known as “the mule”, whose goal is to govern the universe with the use of physical and military strength, as well as with the control of the mind. Who will win, who will lose, who will live and those who die is not known, while Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleon and Deverzel play a game of potentially fatal intergalactic chess.

The cast of Foundation 3

Alongside Jared Harris, Lee Pace and Lou Llobell, the cast of the third season of Foundation introduces new characters and stars, including Cherry Jones, winner of an Emmy, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, the Oscar -winning Troy Kotsur and Pilou Asbæk. The series also sees the return to the cast of Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King.

Foundation is produced for Apple from Skydance Television and led by the showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenon and Roxan Dawson also producers executives.

When Foundation 3 comes out

The new season, composed of 10, will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday 11 July with the first episode, followed by new weekly episodes until September 12th.

The Teaser Trailer of Foundation 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bmcpnei4k0