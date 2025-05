Fountain of Youth – Eternal youth is the new film starring Natalie Portman coming to Appletv+ starting May 23. It is a story of action on the story of two brothers who travel in search of the mythological source of youth to conquer immortality. Behind the camera is Guy Ritchie while the script is curated by James Vanderbilt. We made it tell us directly by the protagonists.

Fountain of Youth – Eternal youth, Guy Ritchie is wrong everything despite Natalie Portman