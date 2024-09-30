Four films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

With summer now definitively upon us, we arrive at the beginning of October with our Monday streaming recommendations. This week arrives the grand finale of The Rings of Power 2, but also the film House of Spoils and the third season of The Legend of Vox Machina. Among the expiring titles we recommend three films: And now Ladies & Gentlemen, Insetti and Chase – Disappearance. As always, the choice is yours and have a good week!

House of Spoils (Original film) – release date 3 October

House of Spoils follows the story of an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) who opens her first restaurant on a remote property, where she must deal with chaos in the kitchen, a shady investor, strong doubts about her abilities… and with the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner threatening to sabotage it at the first opportunity. House of Spoils is an intense and gripping psychological thriller that will make your heart beat faster and your mouth water.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 (Original animated TV series) – release date 3 October

Everything is at stake in the long-awaited third season of The Legend of Vox Machina. The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire as King Cinder hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must overcome inner (and outer) demons to try to save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria.

The Rings of Power 2 (Original TV series, episode 8) – release date 3 October

Ep. 8 – Season finale with the siege of Eregion leading to the final clash between Adar, Sauron and the Elves. Will the Dwarves arrive too?

And now Ladies & Gentlemen (2003 film) – expiry date 6 October

An English gentleman thief, to avoid capture, decides to go on a boat trip around the world. Once he arrived in Morocco he was forced to stop due to an attack of amnesia due to a brain tumor. There he meets a young singer, suffering from the same problem. The two strike up a love relationship, until the thief is accused of a theft and is arrested.

Insetti (Bug) (2007 film) – expiry date 9 October

A paranoid, crazed war veteran who sees bugs everywhere locks himself away with a lonely woman in a creepy motel in Oklahoma.

Chase – Disappearance (2022 film) – expiry date 9 October

Will is driving his soon-to-be ex-wife Lisa to her parents’ house. During a stop at a petrol station she disappears without a trace, he engages the local police and Lisa’s parents in an attempt to find her, but as time passes, suspicion falls on him. He will have to delve into the criminal underbelly of the city, while escaping from the authorities in a race against time.

