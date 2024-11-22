Four films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

It’s cold outside and you want advice on choosing what to watch on Prime Video this weekend? Here we are to help you, like every Friday. Among the new releases in the catalog we highlight the release of the remake series Cruel Intentions, the Italian show Dinner Club 3, the French film Tigri e Reservoir Dogs and the Colombian film Pimpinero: Blood and Oil. Among the expiring content we would like to point out two films: the cult Marie Antoinette and the biographical Professor Marston and the Wonder Women. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Cruel Intentions (Original TV series) – release date 21 November

Release Mode: 8 episodes all together

In this new adaptation, Cruel Intentions follows the privileged students of Manchester College, a university adjacent to Washington DC, where reputation is everything, fraternities and sororities are role models and two ruthless half-brothers, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, are willing to do anything to stay at the top of the ruthless social hierarchy. After a brutal incident threatens the entire system, the two will do whatever it takes to preserve their power and reputation, even if it means having to seduce Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Hearts will be broken, alliances will be tested and secrets will be revealed in this modern royal court that is Manchester College.

The Cruel Intentions trailer

Dinner Club 3 (Original show) – release date November 21st

Release Mode: 4 episodes all together

After the success of the first two seasons, Dinner Club returns with an incredible cast, made up of actors Christian De Sica, Emanuela Fanelli and Rocco Papaleo, who will travel with the starred Chef Carlo Cracco to undertake an adventurous culinary grand tour together in the Bel Paese which will take them to discover tastes, faces and traditions along the Appia Antica, starting from Rome and crossing Lazio, Campania and Basilicata, before arriving in Brindisi. Alongside them, at the dinners, there will be the exceptional guest stars and honorary members of the Dinner Club Antonio Albanese and Sabrina Ferilli, together with an extraordinary “dinner crasher”, Corrado Guzzanti, in the role of special observer of the Dinner Club.

The Dinner Club 3 review

Tigres et Hyenes (Original film) – release date 22 November

Returning from Spain, Malik, a young trafficker, learns that his stepfather, Serge Lamy, a repeat criminal and robber, has just been arrested together with some accomplices. After the trial begins, Iris, the lawyer of one of the defendants, offers Malik a deal: accept a mysterious and dangerous coup in exchange for the freedom of Serge Lamy and his client. Out of loyalty to his stepfather, who once saved his life, Malik accepts the proposal and organizes the robbery, supported by a gang of former criminals, now out of the loop, who decide to join forces for one last big heist.

Pimpinero: Blood and Oil (Original film) – release date 22 November

The film takes the audience on an intense and emotional journey, through the story of three brothers – Moisés (Juanes), Ulises (Alberto Guerra) and Juan (Alejandro Speitzer) – dealing with the intrigues, corruption and moral chaos of the world of organized crime. At their side is Diana (Laura Osma), a rebellious and tenacious young woman in search of the truth. The pervasive smell of petrol becomes a metaphor for the film’s volatile atmosphere and arson leads to irreversible consequences.

Marie Antoinette (2006 film) – expiration date November 28th

Kirsten Dunst plays the young Austrian princess who, while still a teenager, became the Queen of France. Jason Schwartzman plays her husband Louis XVI.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (2017 film) – expiry date 28 November

Film that tells the unconventional life of Dr. William Marston, a Harvard psychologist who contributed to the invention of the lie detector and created Wonder Woman in 1941.