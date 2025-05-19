Four movies and four TV series to watch on first videos this week

Full week as never before new video, and then here we are in your rescue to report new releases and expiring titles. Let’s start with the news with four TV series: the Teen Drama Motorheads, the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers, the fourth of the show La Fattoria Clarkson and also the new Earnhardt sports docu-series. And if it is not enough for you, we have also chosen for you some old film expiring: the choice and good week to you!

Motorheads (TV series ORIGINAL TEN DRAMA) – release date 20 May

Exit mode: 10 Binge episodes

Motorheads speaks of first loves, the first broken hearts and the first time on a car. Set in a city a rich time, but now in decline and looking for a glimmer of hope, the series is the adrenaline history of a group of outsiders who tighten an unlikely friendship thanks to the common passion for road races, while confronting the hierarchies and high school rules.

Nine perfect strangers Season 2 (TV series Exclusive Thriller genre) – release date 22 May

Number of episodes and calendar release: 8 episodes, the first 2 available from 22 May, with new episodes out every week

Nine strangers, linked to each other in ways that they could never have imagined, are invited by the mysterious Guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) to participate in a retreat of transformative well -being on the Austrian Alps. Over a week, the guru will bring them to the brink of the abyss. Will they be able to resist? And will you succeed? Masha is willing to try anything in order to heal all the people involved, including himself.

The trailer and things to know about Nine Perfect Strangers 2

The explanation of the end of the first season of nine perfect strangers

The review of Nine Perfect Strangers

Earnhardt (DOCU -SERIE SPORT ORIGINAL) – release date 22 May

Number of episodes and calendar release: 4 episodes, the first 2 available from 22 May, the second 2 from 29 May

Earnhardt is a four -part documentary that explores the legendary competitive career and the complex family dynamics of the legend of the Nascar Dale Earnhardt. With rare archival movies, exciting races and touching interviews with his children, his rivals and his closest friends, Earnhardt is the official story of an American icon, both on the track and outside.

Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 (Reality Show Original) – release date 23 May

Number of episodes and calendar release: 8 episodes, the first four available from 23 May, and the following issues released on the following two Fridays

Add to Jeremy and his team to face new challenges, ambitious projects and hilarious moments at the Diddly Squat Farm. After leaving the Diddly Squat band that toast after a tumultuous year, we find it at a distance of a few months just to find that, in the meantime, the life of the farm has changed. Kaleb is engaged on a national tour, Lisa is working on a new line of products and Jeremy has remained alone to manage the farm. In the absence of Kaleb, Jeremy comes to mind an idea to keep the estate standing.

After his attempts to open a “Farm To Fork” restaurant failed, Jeremy thinks they can make his vision and to return to the favors of the Municipality by attracting the crowd away from the farm shop. Everything he has to do is buy a pub.

However, even the way to become the owner of a pub is not easy. Jeremy finds himself facing numerous obstacles, such as abandoned buildings, a lot of bureaucracy and a picnic area with a very particular past. He gets a hand from Charlie, but neither he is not prepared for the challenges that will await them once Jeremy will find his ideal pub.

In Diddly Squat, meanwhile, the old tractor Lamborghini begins to give signs of failure, not to mention the cattle of cattle to manage, which includes a new and huge bull, a very small pig and a group of high-tech goats. Mother Nature conspires to make this one of the most difficult years ever for British farmers. But when the band unites the strength, everything is possible.

The review of the season 3

The review of the season 2

The review of the first season

This life of mine (Film 1993) – Date of expiration May 26th

Michael Keaton is a young public relations manager who discovers that he is dying of cancer, just when he and his wife are waiting for their first child. Having decided to make a video on his life as a gift for son he may never know, he embarked on a journey to discover himself, facing his painful past.

Last Action Hero (Film 1993) – Date of expiration May 26th

Arnold Schwarzenegger, superstar of action-adventure jumps out of the screen as a film hero above the lines in this adventure film relentlessly of the acclaimed director John McTiernan (Predator, Die Hard).

Little Women (Film 1995) – Despite date 26 May

Winona Ryder illuminates the screen in this classic story of family love and devotion.

28 days (Film 2000) – Date of expiration 26 May

For Gwen Cummings (Sandra Bullock), a successful New York writer who loves parties, life is a series of excesses until her inappropriate behavior at her sister’s wedding (Elizabeth Perkins), when she gets drunk, appropriates limousine, and gets in trouble with the law for driving in a state of thrill, receiving a sentence of 28 days in a rehabilitation center.