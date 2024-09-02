Four Movies and Four TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Week

A week full of interesting ideas on Prime Video. If you’re looking for advice on what to watch, you already know that the first 3 episodes of Rings of Power 2 have come out… and the new episode arrives on Thursday.

In the meantime, we would like to point out that the sixth season of Young Sheldon and the ninth of The Flash have been released, and the legendary anime series Knights of the Zodiac has also arrived in the catalogue.

Among the expiring titles, we have chosen four films: Peacock, A Prayer Before Dawn, One Piece Film: Red and Now You See Me. The choice is yours and have a good week.

Rings of Power 2 (Original TV Series, Episode 4) – Release Date September 5

After the first three episodes that brought us back in touch with all the characters in this story, we will see how season 2 of the Lord of the Rings prequel series will come to life.

The spoiler-free review

The summary of the first three episodes

Young Sheldon (TV Series Season 6) – Release Date September 1

Growing up in East Texas isn’t easy for young Sheldon Cooper. Having a peerless mind, comfortable with advanced math and science, doesn’t always come in handy in a place that revolves around religion and football.

The Flash (TV Series Season 9) – Release Date September 1

The ninth season of THE FLASH opens a week after the epic battle that finally defeated the Reverse-Flash. Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen have reunited, and their bond is stronger than ever.

Knights of the Zodiac (1986 anime series, season 1) – release date September 1

The Earth is on the brink of a serious geographical and political crisis: while strong earthquakes shake the surface, a spiral of violence has been triggered. Meanwhile, in the city of New Luxor, the Galactic War begins, a tournament in which the Knights of the Zodiac participate.

Peacock (2010 film) – expiration date September 6

A bank clerk who leads a seemingly uneventful life in a quiet town finds his life suddenly changed after an accident on a commuter train threatens to reveal his biggest secret.

A Prayer Before Dawn (2018 Movie) – Due Date September 7

The true story of an English fighter incarcerated in one of Thailand’s worst prisons and forced to fight in Muay Thai matches to regain his freedom.

One Piece Film: Red (2022 Animated Film) – Due Date September 8

Uta, the world’s most beloved singer, decides to reveal her true identity during a concert. The concert arena fills up with all her fans, including the Straw Hat Pirates led by Luffy. The concert begins and the audience discovers that the exceptional power of Uta’s voice hides a danger that could change the world. It’s up to Luffy and Shanks to take action.

Now You See Me (2013 film) – due date September 9

Four talented illusionists join forces and dazzle an international audience with a series of daring heists, leaving law enforcement scrambling to anticipate their next big crime.