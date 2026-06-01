Four weddings, the new edition on TV from tonight: the previews

The most competitive weddings on television are ready to reopen their doors. Dream dresses, impeccable receptions and vitriolic judgments for “Four Weddings”, the Sky Uno show that transforms the wedding day into a no-holds-barred challenge, broadcast from today Sunday 31 May, from 9.15pm. Master of ceremonies is once again Costantino della Gherardesca, an ironic and pungent observer of a competition where romance and strategy must, inevitably, coexist.

Four weddings: format and previews of the first episode

After two years of waiting, “Four Weddings” finally starts again, on air with new unreleased episodes and protagonists ready to compete for victory with style, organization and personality. The format remains the one that won over the public: four brides participate in each other’s weddings and judge each other by assigning a score from 0 to 10 in four fundamental categories – dress, location, food and general event.

Let’s prepare ourselves for vitriolic comments, digs and often heated comparisons: each episode builds a provisional ranking which is however destined to change thanks to the special bonus from Costantino della Gherardesca, who assigns ten extra points to just one competitor. In the end, a limousine will decide the winning couple: inside will only appear the husband of the bride who has won the title and the honeymoon up for grabs.

In the first episode the common thread will be represented by the personal passions of the contestants, transformed into the dominant theme of the respective ceremonies. The challengers will be Katiuscia, 32 years old, from Calabria and passionate about romantic travel; Eleonora, 32 years old from Pesaro, who brings Irish atmospheres and traditions to her wedding; Helen, originally from Colombia, ready to involve guests with South American rhythms and suggestions; and Samantha, 29 years old from Padua, who instead focuses on an elegant reception with black chic tones.

Four completely different ways of experiencing marriage, four strong personalities and only one certainty: none of the protagonists seems willing to give discounts to their rivals. The details will be taken care of down to the smallest detail, the settings will be spectacular and the grades will be extremely strict. In short, the new season promises sparks from the first evening!

Where to see “Four Weddings” on TV and streaming

The new episodes of “Four Weddings” will be broadcast starting from Sunday 31 May 2026, from 9.15pm on Sky Uno. The episodes are available on demand on Sky Go and streaming on NOW, for subscribers to the service.

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