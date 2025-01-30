Frankenstein, on Netflix the new film by Guillermo del Toro with Oscar Isaac: when it comes out

A new version of Frankenstein is about to arrive on Netflix and will be signed by Guillermo del Toro. The wait is growing for the new film by the Oscar -winning director who will still bring Mary Shelley’s classic to the big screen in a very original and unmissable cinematographic adaptation, like every film. Wait for this new Netflix project that he will have Oscar Isaac among the protagonists.

Frankenstein of Guillermo del Toro: the cast

The cast of the new version of Frankenstein of Guillermo del Toro is composed of Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz.

Frankenstein of Guillermo del Toro: when it comes out on Netflix

Frankenstein of Guillermo del Toro debuts on Netflix in November 2025.

Frankenstein: the story

The story of Frankenstein, told for the first time by the English writer Mary Shelley in the Gothic novel of the same name written between 1816 and 1817 at the age of 19 is set in the eighteenth century and narrates the events of Dr. Victor Frankenstein, a Geneva scientist That, after medical studies he decides to carry out an ambitious project: to recreate life after death.

After going to the cemeteries and studying the corpses and their decomposition, Victor puts himself at work to create something alive by an inanimate subject and realizes a creature composed of pieces of corpses. This “monster” has a immense force and a deformed aspect and although deriving from death is alive. The creature will run away immediately after being created bringing with him the coat and diary of Dr. Frankenstein who, after seeing him, lets him go away abandoning him to his destiny for his frightening appearance.

But the creature will return in secret by distorting the life of Dr. Frankenstein.