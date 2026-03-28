Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop second episode of the Evening. The report cards





The second episode of Evening Amici will be broadcast on Saturday 28 March on Canale 5 (here is the summary). This is the final phase of the talent show hosted by Maria De Filippi, now in its 25th edition. An episode full of dynamics: challenges, eliminations, certainly. Also about arguments between teachers (repetitive and boring), but also about interesting moments. Certainly among these is the arrival of two international guests: Robert Pattinson and Zendaya. Yes, all true. The two actors were in Italy for the promotion of the film “The Drama – A secret is forever” and gave a big surprise to the public (but also to the students) of the Canale 5 talent show. As for the students: who have passed and who have failed in the episode so far?

The tops

Lorenzo sings “Amore Amaro” by Gigi Fartigianato. The Evening seems like the perfect dress for him. He had already demonstrated it in the first episode but the confirmation also arrived tonight. This performance was precise, vocally flawless. And this has never translated into a lack of interpretation, quite the opposite in fact. It is no coincidence that the jury also appreciated it, saving him from the run-off (that of the first heat against Simone and Alex).

Caterina sings “Marea” by Madame. Zerbi had said it: “Caterina is wonderfully strange and it is a necessary condition for singing Madame”. The singing teacher was right. Interpreting a piece by Madame is not so easy because it requires a particular expressive intensity, with its own flow between spoken and sung. Caterina worked hard and the result was good, the performance involved and convinced.

Riccardo sings “The construction of a love” by Ivano Fossati. A song that resonates with you. From the beginning Riccardo stood out for his ability to interpret songs “of the past”. For Anna Pettinelli it is a limit, for Rudy Zerbi it is an added value. The truth is probably somewhere in between. Riccardo can sing, he has excellent intonation and vocal range. But it is the interpretation that, this time too, makes the difference (and rightly makes him win the glove against Gard who sings the same song). Riccardo managed to recreate that elegant and nostalgic atmosphere typical of the era (the song is from 1978).

Riccardo sings “E Penso a te” by Lucio Battisti. Probably yes, it’s his comfort zone. In ‘dated’ songs, Riccardo knows how to give his best. So what? What’s the problem? During the evening it is right for students to enhance their strengths. According to Anna Pettinelli the performance was “loaded, too melodramatic”. But on the other hand the song, as underlined by Riccardo himself, could not fail to be sung differently. His long “defense” from negative criticism also underlines the fact that the student totally immersed himself in the piece, studying its text and meaning. A 360 degree job culminating in a more than sufficient performance.

Riccardo and Gard

The flops

Gard sings “Cenere” by Lazzto. Whether it’s a more classic song or a more contemporary song: Gard seems to sing everything with the same intensity tonight. The performance on the notes of the Sanremo song “Cenere” is not convincing. This is also underlined by Amadeus, who knows that song well having chosen it himself for the Festival (it was 2023). Gard called it “an experiment.” But the evening is not the time for experiments. Too late.

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