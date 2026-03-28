Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop second episode of the Evening. The report cards

Culture

Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop second episode of the Evening. The report cards

Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop second episode of the Evening. The report cards

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop second episode of the Evening. The report cards
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