Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop seventh episode of the Evening. The report cards





There is no Saturday for many viewers without Amici by Maria De Filippi. In fact, the seventh evening episode of the program aired on Canale 5 between Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd May. The final is approaching, in a few weeks the public will decide the winner of this edition and it is increasingly difficult, at this point, to judge the performances of the young talents competing. But what were the most impressive performances in the seventh event? Are you ready to discover the tops and flops of this episode? After our detailed summary, complete with twists, games and inevitable discussions between teachers and judges, here is who the passers and failers are.

Top

Angie sings a song from the musical “Dreamgirls“. The young woman had to tell the story of a woman who finds it difficult to move away from a love that is now over. She succeeded and we were unable to detach ourselves from her, from her voice and her power. In this performance, one of the best she has done so far, she put heart, anger, in short everything she could. As Maria De Filippi underlined. Angie was emotional, she touched the deepest chords. Cristiano Malgioglio stood up to compliment her. Who could blame him? The singer gave proof of his skill also on the notes of “Scars to your beautiful” with some bars written by her and dedicated to her childhood self.

Angie at Evening (Instagram photo)

Emiliano dances Survivor. A very talented little student, as his teacher, Alessandra Celentano, defined him. Jumps, technique, flips, clean and precise movements, Emiliano makes everything seem so simple and within the reach of each of us. But that’s not the case (and we know it well, we would like to). And with this performance he proved it, once again. We are certainly repetitive, but his talent cannot be questioned. Hypnotic and powerful, you will never get used to his skill.

Emiliano at Amici (Instagram photo)

Alessio dances Beware of the boys. “The key word this evening? Stupendous.” This was said by Emanuel Lo, who presented the exhibition. And we agree with him, we don’t contradict him. Alessio with his movement made the choreography unique and magical and the show, with what teacher Celentano called her ‘crew’, was certainly successful. It’s difficult to sit still when he dances, he’s engaging. And there is certainly no doubt that the rhythm flows through his veins. He also demonstrated this when he danced to the tune of ‘Vogue’. Energy to sell, nothing to say.

Elena sings Another Love. The student of Rudy Zerbi’s team has a warm voice, a recognizable timbre and brought a difficult song to the stage that she was able to interpret well (and with her strong personality). She did the same with the ‘blues’ glove that saw her as the protagonist against Angie. Although her rival surprised, Elena was certainly more at ease in her world. And with his identity.

Unpublished moments. Lorenzo sings Dimmelo tu, Riccardo Gira and Gard Tears of mud. Three different songs, which have won over the public in their own way. “You tell me” by Lorenzo has all it takes to become a summer hit: the sound is the right one, you dance barefoot on the sand. And we like this version of the singer. Rhythm also for Riccardo with his “Turn“, a song different from the usual, certainly current and not ‘ancient’ (to quote an adjective so dear to Pettinelli). A song that gets into your head. Gard’s unreleased song is also pressing, which is almost an outburst, a sort of liberation.

Amici 25, eliminated and summary of the seventh episode of the Evening

Flop

Having reached this point in the programme, one step away from the final, it is difficult to identify the flop performances. All the young talents, including singers and dancers, deserve to be on that stage and this evening there was no performance that affected us negatively. Perhaps the only flop could concern the discussions between professors and judges. Of course, arguments have always animated and inflamed the talent show, but now they’re probably starting to clash and are a bit repetitive. Gigi D’Alessio and Anna Pettinelli argued (again) about Riccardo’s talent, while Alessandra Celentano and Emanuel Lo argued about Alessio’s versatility. Trite and hackneyed topics, which have been going on since the afternoon show and which now risk taking away space from the real protagonists of the program. In short, nothing new and no twists.