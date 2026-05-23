Six films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (22-24 May)

This weekend on Prime Video there are three new releases not to be missed: the grand finale (more or less) of The Boys 5, the new film Ghost War from the Jack Ryan saga and the highly anticipated Italian game show The 50. But if that’s still not enough for you, take a look below at the other upcoming new releases and expiring titles, among which we particularly highlight the docu-series Veleno by Pablo Trincia. The choice is yours, good viewing and have a good weekend.

The Boys 5 episode 8 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – out May 20th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

Episode title: Blood and Bone. The Boys finally reaches the final battle, which will issue verdicts and sentences for all the protagonists of the series.

The trailer and review of The Boys 5

The Boys couldn’t have had a worse ending, but it couldn’t have had a better ending either

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War (US film, genre: action/thriller) – available from May 20th

Jack Ryan is reluctantly dragged back into the world of espionage when a secret international mission uncovers a dangerous conspiracy, forcing him to face an out-of-control special operations unit. In a race against time where lives are at stake and the threat looms ever larger, Jack reunites with CIA agent Mike November (Michael Kelly) and his former boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce): their experience is their only advantage against an enemy who anticipates their every move. Joined by an unexpected partner – the brilliant MI6 agent Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and his team must navigate their way through a tangled web of betrayal, confronting a past they thought was long buried, in what becomes the most personal and risky mission they have ever faced.

The trailer, the cast and things to know about the new film starring John Krasinski as Jack Ryan



The 50 (reality game Italy) – out May 22nd

Number of episodes and release schedule of The 50: 10 episodes. 22/05 ep. 1-4, 29/05 ep- 5-7, 05/06 ep. 8-10

The Lion opens the doors of its castle for the first time to fifty players, the most famous faces of TV and the social world. Unaware of everything, they will find old grudges that have never subsided, they will make new acquaintances, but above all they will compete in the Arena: whoever wins chooses who to eliminate among the losers. Only one will triumph, making one of his followers win the jackpot. This is The 50!

The cast, trailer and review of The 50 Italia

Popularity Game (USA 2026 comedy film) – release date May 18

When a smart but invisible girl decides to expose the school popularity system, she ends up attracting the attention she’s always avoided. Between unlikely alliances, rivalries and unexpected feelings, he will discover that losing popularity may be the best way to find yourself.

Accident Man (2018 action film) – expiration date May 24th

Mike Fallon, cold and ruthless hitman, known as Accident Man, the man who passes off all his eliminations as accidents, is one of the best in his field and always manages to mock the London Police for the satisfaction of his clients. But when his ex-girlfriend, the only person who ever meant anything to him, is killed, Fallon decides to avenge her.

The Tomorrow That Will Come – The Tomorrow Series (action film 2018) – expiry date 24 May

Eight friends camping on the coast not far from home. Their vacation is turned upside down by an invader no one saw coming. Isolated from their families and friends, these eight extraordinary kids will have to learn to escape, survive and fight against a hostile and unknown military force.

Veleno (docuseries Italy 2021) – expiry date 25 May

In 1997 a quiet provincial community was shocked by a series of cases of pedophilia and Satanism. The investigations lead to the discovery of an alleged sect led by a priest in the area. 16 children are removed from their families forever. 14 people including parents and relatives end up in prison. 20 years later a journalistic investigation casts doubt on the entire affair.

The review of the Veleno docu-series

Drunk in Love (dramedy film 2003) – expiration date May 25th

Barry Egan (Adam Sandler) is a small businessman dominated by his seven sisters and incapable of falling in love. One day a harmony and a mysterious woman (Emily Watson) burst into his life and his romantic journey begins.

Mayhem (USA action film 2008) – expiration date May 24th

In Seattle, five men break into a bank and take customers and employees hostage. Surrounded by the police, Lorenz, the leader of the gang, asks to deal with Inspector Quentin Conners, recently suspended from duty for a serious mistake. Conners accepts the job reluctantly, especially after learning that he will have to work in a team with the very young Inspector Dekker.