From common man to Prime Minister? Alberto Bolognesi’s narrative debut between reality and fiction

Is it possible to remain ourselves in a context that tries to shape us according to its needs? It is the existential question that lies at the heart of the novel It was all so simple – Like being a lophiformfirst work by Alberto Bolognesi, corporate lawyer and now writer, published by the Albatros publishing group.

The novel offers an interesting reflection on the transformation of Bruno, a reserved and disillusioned lawyer, dragged into a political world dominated by appearances and superficiality. The narrative leads through a surreal journey in which a young colleague of Bruno sees him as the new face needed by politics, giving life to a bold experiment: transforming an ordinary man into the Prime Minister.

The protagonist’s story embodies the nostalgic melancholy of those who, despite wanting to understand, find themselves leading an unexpected change. A tragicomic parable that invites us to reflect on the art of transformation and the challenges of identity in an ever-changing world.

The author

Alberto Bolognesi was born in Piedmont and lives in Milan, where he has worked for over thirty years as a corporate lawyer, expert in copyright and contracts for cinema and TV. Passionate about stories, images and narratives, he has always cultivated a personal and reflective writing which now finds full expression in this, his first literary work. Always an athlete, he believes in the discipline of body and mind. It was all very simple ‒ Like being a lophiform it is his narrative debut, poised between reality and invention, introspection and satire of the world of work.

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