From Fedez to Daniele Rezza: what remains of the moral capital





When in October 2224 they try to understand how the Milanese of 2024 dressed, we will probably have the honor of being associated with the three gentlemen in the photo above. In order, from left: Fedez, musician, singer and intellectual of the time, made even more famous by his marriage to one of the most prominent entrepreneurs in the then moral capital, Chiara Ferragni.

The second in the photo is called Fabiano Capuzzo and is at the time recognized as a faithful leader of the people among the fans of the team that bears the abbreviated name of the city: Milan. Our posterity probably won’t understand whether the number tattooed under the neck represents the year of birth or an expiration date. The name of the third is Christian Rosiello, a bodyguard by profession. You should guess it from the determined pose: when he appears in this photo, he is still Fedez’s personal escort. Then you have to go back another two hundred and fifty years to meet an equally famous musician in the city. His name was Mozart. However, he left us only music and no naked self-portraits of himself.

Fedez’s fight: it’s from Rozzano, the word is enough

Also in 2224 of Fedez (in the photo below with Chiara Ferragni) they will certainly know the origins: Rozzano. Not that all 41 thousand inhabitants of this populous municipality in the metropolitan city of Milan have their skin decorated with cobwebs like him. But the news of the future will report that during a fight between VIPs in the city, the singer would have uttered the following alleged warning: “Leave me, I’ll kill him, I’m from Rozzano”. They certainly won’t know if the recipient of the notice, Cristiano Iovino, personal trainer of the cream of the city, was more frightened by hearing him say “I’ll kill him” or “I’m from Rozzano”. But Gianni Ferretti, the town’s mayor, didn’t like the expression. Who rightly replied to Fedez as follows: “Ours is a community of good people, honest people who live the city every day with civic sense, respect for the rules and attention to the common good”.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala: crimes are the fault of “city-users”

The problem is obviously not Rozzano. But the pain of living or, precisely, the crime that has rewarded the metropolitan area in the national ranking among the cities with the highest number of crimes. Thefts, robberies, rapes: Milan beats them all with 7093 reports per 100 thousand inhabitants (ahead of Rome with 6071). In absolute values: 124,480 reports for theft, 4170 for robbery. And 607 for sexual violence in the last year alone. Eleven a week. According to the mayor of the capital, Giuseppe Sala, the responsibility lies with a new category of citizens: “We know – he told MilanoToday – that the number of complaints is related to that of residents and not to the total number of city users, who in fact doubles the city’s population and artificially inflates the proportion of crimes per inhabitant.” City-user: the famous end users, those who come from outside. Once upon a time it was enough to call them commuters. In short, it would be the fault of those who come to the city to work and study.

Mayor Ferretti sees the world from the center-right. Colleague Sala from the centre-left. More or less on the same days as their public complaints, a citizen of the same metropolitan area, Daniele Rezza, 19 years old (photo above), puts his eyes on the caps around the neck of Manuel Mastropasqua, 31 years old, a warehouse worker in a supermarket. They meet in Rozzano, where they both live. Manuel is walking home from work in the middle of the night. Daniele sees that 15 euro smartphone fetish and kills poor Manuel with a stab. At home Daniele talks about it with his parents who, according to recent reconstruction, instead of taking their son to the police, don’t believe him. Then someone in the family goes to throw the headphones in a bin. As far away as possible.

And Chiara Ferragni jokes: “This year panettone for everyone”

Surely the Milanese of 2224 will already know whether Fedez’s evening companions, Fabiano Capuzzo and Christian Rosiello, arrested in the autumn of two centuries earlier together with many other AC Milan and Inter ultras, will have been acquitted of the accusation of having transformed the game handsomest in the world in a business racket. And if the charges of having made themselves available to the ‘Ndrangheta will be confirmed for the Inter cronies.

This is a mafia word that is now part of the city. Like panettone. It surfaces everywhere: neighborhoods, public works, tenders. And now control over the curves of the San Siro stadium, which some joker has even thought of demolishing. So that millionaire footballers and their patrons can feel like thousands of Milanese students. Without fields, gyms, facilities where you can practice sports at school and in your free time. It would be enough to ask them if the city is really scary. Maranza wherever there is dealing. Boys stabbed for a look. Almost two sexual assaults reported every day. We tried asking it. A quick survey among teenagers aged 15 to 18. The answer is yes: Milan is scary today.

And who knows what they will know, in two hundred years, about the investigation into Chiara Ferragni, the former Mrs. Fedez who slipped into the most serene Venetian Pandoro. Once upon a time Milan learned from its mistakes. Today, while waiting for the magistrates’ decisions, we joke about it. “This year no pandori and no eggs”, Valerio Staffelli tells her, as he hands her the well-deserved Tapiro di Striscia la notizia. “No, this year nothing – the highest paid influencer in Italy replies smiling -. Panettone: this year panettone for everyone”. Let’s hope it’s without a mandatory offer.

Yet once upon a time there was another Milan. If there really had to be rivalry, he did not ask for protection from the scions of the ‘Ndrangheta. At most, they would meet at the San Siro stadium, around Sandro Mazzola and Gianni Rivera (on the left and right during a derby, in the photo above). A respectful moral capital, which did not laugh at its scandals. He didn’t show off petticoats, tattoos or muscles. Just ideas, effort and work. Of that great metropolis of progress, to paraphrase a famous film by director Carlo Vanzina, not only is there nothing left under the dress. But, as demonstrated by the symbolic photo of Fedez and his gang near the title, they also took the dress.

Read the other opinions on uisjournal.com