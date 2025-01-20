From musician to writer: Michele Bitossi’s debut with Accent

Michele Bitossi, from Genoa, 50 years old this year, among the most esteemed musicians and songwriters of the Italian independent music scene, is the new debutant on which Accento, the Milanese publishing house founded in 2022 by Alessandro Cattelan and directed by Alessandro B. Bianchi, is focusing. But I almost almostpublished in the Accento Acuto series, will be released in bookstores on Wednesday 22 January.

What is he talking about But I almost almost

Bitossi’s first work is set over the course of a week and has Riccardo as its protagonist, who “lives for next Thursday”. It is the day in which Dr. Fontaneto, in charge of psychologically evaluating his daughter Nora, will have to establish whether what his ex-wife claims is true: the chilling hypothesis is that he has to some extent abused the little girl. It’s a crazy idea dictated by resentment, yet it forced Riccardo first to only see his daughter in meetings controlled by third parties, then to stay away from her until the verdict.

Bitossi writes, announcing his novel on social media: “It’s about a man who seems to have lost all logical reference. One who, in order to find himself, tries to untie the emotional knots of an entire life in the hope that the moment will come when it will be possible, finally, breathe again.”

The author

Born in 1975, classical diploma and degree in Modern Literature, a few tattoos too many, Genoese who only did one thing in Genoa: being born. Michele Bitossi is one of the most esteemed musicians and songwriters on the Italian independent music scene. He is also an author, producer, music publisher and podcaster. But I almost almost it is his first novel.

