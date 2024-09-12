From Rome to “Solitano”: all the Italian locations of Emily in Paris 4

The latest episodes of Emily in Paris 4 have finally arrived on Netflix, revolutionizing the plot of a series that is confirmed as one of Netflix’s greatest successes ever. If until now the series had been set exclusively in France and, specifically in Paris, with this fourth chapter things have changed and Emily Cooper has landed in Italy. If you are curious to find out where the fourth season of Emily in Paris was filmed, where Solitano is located, the town of Marcello Muratori shown several times in the series and which are the all-Italian locations, here is all the information.

Why are we all crazy about Emily in Paris?

Where is “Solitano”, the city mentioned in Emily in Paris 4

Sollitano, the hometown of Marcello Muratori shown several times in the second part of Emily in Paris 4, does not actually exist but is a fictional Italian city created specifically for the Netflix series. The filming in what is called “Solitano” in the series was shot in the village of Ostia Antica.

Where Emily in Paris 4 was filmed: all the Italian locations

The filming of the scenes of Emily in Paris 4 set in Rome was done in 2024 both in exteriors and interiors and lasted 2 weeks. The historic center of Rome is recognizable in several episodes and among the main locations stand out: the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, Piazza di Spagna, Piazza Mattei, Largo Federico Fellini, Via del Teatro Marcello, Villa Borghese.

Emily in Paris 4, Part 2: The Ending Explained

Will Emily be in Paris 5?