From “splitting eyes” to “romantasy” and “unplayable”: the list of neologisms for 2025 according to Treccani

There Italian language evolves, in step with technological development and changes in society: that’s why, among the neologisms included in the Book of the Year 2025 of Treccani, most of the selected terms have to do with the most important – or most discussed – facts of these 12 months, from sport to geopolitics, from gossip to the environment.

From «return» to «Pro-Pal», from «zombie drug» to «splitting eyes» – linked to the Raoul Bova scandal –, from «hallucination of artificial intelligence» to «unplayable», referring to Jannik Sinner: like every year, the volume summarizes the 365 days that have just passed.

In reality, these are neologisms that they will not enter automatically in the new editions of Italian language dictionaries: nevertheless, the analysis of‘Treccani Observatory of the Italian language offers a glimpse of what 2025 was in Italy, a year full of events and great changes.

The new words of 2025: the list in the Treccani Book of the Year

The book of the year Treccani 2025 tells in almost 600 pages the most discussed events of the year, from war tensionseconomic and social, up to the events of history and Of news. This is why the selection of linguists ranges from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East to the kidnapping of the journalist Cecilia Sala in Iran, from the death of Pope Francis until his tennis triumph Jannik Sinner.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of some of the neologisms selected by the Treccani Observatory of the Italian Language, which edited the newly published book:

Pro-Pal, “those who support the political cause of the Palestinian people”.

Sumud «resilience, resistance, hope for the future, solidarity, understood as cultural and political values ​​of the Palestinians».

Maranza "young person who is part of noisy street groups or groups, characterized by boastful and loud attitudes and with a tendency to start fights".

"Breaking eyes" "beautiful eyes that release an intense gaze."

Zombie drug, «journalistic name of the medicinal product Fentanyl an opiate analgesic marketed illegally and taken as a powerful drug."

Return, «the action, the fact of returning to the place of origin».

Climate refuge, «public or private place capable of offering refuge from extreme temperatures».

Kiss cam, «the camera that films couples kissing in the stands».

Romantasy «a genre of fiction that intertwines passionate love stories and themes typical of adventure fantasy».

Keybox "combination key safe".

Unplayable «unbeatable, commonly used to describe the tennis player Jannik Sinner».

«unbeatable, commonly used to describe the tennis player Jannik Sinner». “The whatever”“anything that is said out of turn”

Honorable mention for neologisms related to technology and, in particular, artificial intelligence. A series of terms that will probably also accompany us in future years:

Artificial intelligence hallucination, «the incorrect information produced by an artificial intelligence system».

Nudification, «abusive and illegal creation of fake nudes, mostly female».

Metatelephone, «transparent plastic rectangle similar to a cell phone, but fake».

To close, the world ofeconomics and financefrom which the following were selected:

Economic bullying, «action of oppression exercised with the intention of imposing unfavorable conditions on other actors active on the economic or financial scene».

Cryptogate, «the scandal linked to the issuance of cryptocurrencies».

Counter duty«the tariff that strikes as an instrument of retaliation».

Will these new words enter the dictionary? Not exactly

But, therefore, will all these neologisms officially become part of the dictionaries of the Italian language? In reality, that’s not really the case. As the Observatory’s linguists themselves confirm, this selection photographs some episodes of 2025, but not always neologisms will also conquer future editions of dictionaries. «Our work is limited to reporting those words that, over the course of the year, have had greater relevance in common use or in print and only time will tell if they will stay forever.”

In short, it is probable that expressions such as «hallucination of artificial intelligence» or «climate refuge» will officially become part of our vocabulary, while others – like the same “splitting eyes” – will end up running out once the trend is forgotten.