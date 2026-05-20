The best Netflix TV series to watch this week

A special week is coming for TV series lovers: the new series from the creators of Stranger Things is about to be released, but not only that. In fact, many new titles are debuting on Netflix this week that are not to be missed. From science fiction stories to romantic comedies to animated series for adults.

Here are the best TV series arriving on Netflix from 18 to 24 May 2026.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

The Boroughs – Rebels without time, the new sci-fi series from the creators of Stranger Things

It comes out on Netflix on May 21st and is the new sci-fi thriller series created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and produced by the Duffer Brothers, the creators of the Stranger Things phenomenon and the recent “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen”.

In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a grieving newcomer’s monstrous encounter pushes him to join a group of outcasts. These unlikely heroes discover a dark secret that proves their “golden years” are more dangerous, and they are more formidable, than anyone could imagine.

With Alfred Molina, Geena Davis and Alfre Woodard.

The Boroughs – Rebels without time: plot, cast, trailer

The 3 best TV series of 2026

Mating Season, the new animated series from the creators of Big Mouth

May 22nd is the debut day of “Mating Season”, the new animated series from the creators of Big Mouth: an animated romantic comedy for adults set in the animal world about love, sex, relationships and the universal need to find someone to ensure the survival of the species, featuring bears, raccoons, deer, foxes and other excited and adorable forest creatures.

The best animated series on Netflix

Ladies First, the new rom-com about a parallel world dominated by women

From May 22nd, on Netflix, there is “Ladies First”, a new romantic film that imagines a world dominated by women. The plot? A womanizer’s life is turned upside down when he awakens in a parallel world that places women at the center of the community and in major roles of power.

Now that the rules of the game have changed, she will have to deal with a fiery colleague in a funny satire on what happens when roles are reversed.

The best romantic series on Netflix